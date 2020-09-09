If you're tired of the same old weeknight dinner recipes, there are plenty of ways to bring food from all over the world straight to your dinner table. This chicken ramen dish can be made in less than one hour right from the comfort of your home.

The Japanese-inspired cuisine is traditionally made with noodles, some sort of meat, soy sauce and scallions. Make your own stock for the dish — a hack every home cook should know — or use store bought if you're short on time.

This dish is the perfect way to make dinner at home feel like a real restaurant experience. To start, pour your stock into a large pan and add soy sauce, garlic powder and ground ginger. After bringing the mixture to a boil, stir in the ramen noodles and chicken.

Once the noodles are tender, serve the ramen with all of your favorite toppings like bean sprouts, green onions and hard-boiled eggs. And, if you enjoyed this recipe for chicken ramen, there are plenty more delicious chicken recipes that are perfect for busy weeknights.

Chicken Ramen Soup

Ingredients

4 cups chicken stock (Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock recommended)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (McCormick® Garlic Powder recommended)

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger (McCormick® Ground Ginger recommended)

2 ounces Simply Asia® Japanese Style Ramen Noodles (1 bundle)

1 1/2 cup cooked chicken, shredded

Directions

Pour stock in large saucepan. Add soy sauce, garlic powder and ground ginger. Bring to boil on medium-high heat.

Stir in ramen noodles and chicken. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring occasionally.

Serve with desired toppings, such as bean sprouts, sliced green onions, hard-boiled eggs, snow peas, shredded carrots and baby spinach leaves.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.