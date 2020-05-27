  1. Home
Chicken Ramen Soup

May 27, 2020 | 3:01pm
Make some ramen in just 15 minutes
Courtesy of McCormick

This recipe for chicken ramen soup will take you just 15 minutes to make. All you need is chicken, chicken stock, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and some ramen noodles.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
243
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 Cups chicken stock (Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock recommended)
  • 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder (McCormick® Garlic Powder recommended)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground ginger (McCormick® Ground Ginger recommended)
  • 2 Ounces Simply Asia® Japanese Style Ramen Noodles (1 bundle)
  • 1 1/2 Cup cooked chicken, shredded

Directions

Pour stock in large saucepan. Add soy sauce, garlic powder and ground ginger. Bring to boil on medium-high heat.

Stir in ramen noodles and chicken. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring occasionally.

Serve with desired toppings, such as bean sprouts, sliced green onions, hard-boiled eggs, snow peas, shredded carrots and baby spinach leaves.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving243
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol47mg16%
Protein21g43%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A9µg1%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.8%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.7%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.6%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.8%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium20mg2%
Fiber0.5g2.2%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Folic acid10µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg56%
Phosphorus197mg28%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium440mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.5%
Sodium1085mg45%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.4%
Water263gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
