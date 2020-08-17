Chicken recipes are a popular option for people who are hungry after a long and busy day because they can be delicious, flavorful and filling crowd-pleasers. For many, chicken Parmesan, a quintessential Italian dish, is one of their go-to recipes. But there’s a faster way to prepare this well-loved classic.

Chicken Parmesan can be ordered at many of the best Italian restaurants in America. But, on any given weeknight, you might not have the time, energy or the money to order food. You can easily make dinner at home feel like a night out by making a spin on chicken Parmesan using an air fryer. This recipe is just one of the best chicken recipes for busy weeknights.

Air Fryer Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients:

1.5 pounds chicken breasts, thinly sliced

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 1/2 cup marinara sauce

1/4 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk together Parmesan, bread crumbs, basil, oregano, garlic powder and red pepper flakes. Spread onto a plate and set aside. In the same bowl, whisk together 2 eggs, and pour onto another plate. Set aside.

Set up your breading station with four plates. Plate 1 – flour. Plate 2 – scrambled eggs. Plate 3 – breading mixture. Plate 4 – empty and waiting for the breaded chicken.

Take one chicken breast at a time, then cover it in flour, dip it in the egg mixture and evenly coat with breading. Set onto plate 4. Continue to do this until all your chicken breasts are breaded.

Preheat your air fryer to 380 degrees and pour your cheese and sauce into two bowls.

Once the air fryer is preheated, spray with oil and place two chicken breasts in the fryer. Cook for 7 minutes. Once done, flip the chicken breasts in the air fryer basket and top with 1-2 spoonfuls of sauce and 1-2 pinches of cheese.

Place back in the air fryer and cook for 5 more minutes.

Set cooked chicken breasts aside and continue to repeat until all chicken has been cooked.