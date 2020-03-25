Air Fryer Chicken Parmesan

In a bowl, whisk together parmesan, bread crumbs, basil, oregano, garlic powder and red pepper flakes. Spread onto a plate and set aside. In the same bowl, whisk together 2 eggs, and pour onto another plate. Set aside.

Set up your breading station with 4 plates. Plate 1 – flour. Plate 2 – scrambled eggs. Plate 3 – breading mixture. Plate 4 – empty and waiting for the breaded chicken

Taking 1 chicken breast at at time, cover it in flour, dip it in the egg mixture, and evenly coat with breading. Set onto plate 4. Continue to do this until all your chicken breasts are breaded.

Preheat your air fryer to 380 and pour your cheese and sauce into two bowls.

Once air fryer is preheated, spray with oil and place 2 chicken breasts in the fryer. Cook for 7 minutes. Once done, flip the chicken breasts in the air fryer basket and top with 1-2 spoonfuls of sauce and 1-2 pinches of cheese.

Place back in the air fryer and cook for 5 more minutes.

Set cooked chicken breasts aside, and continue to repeat until all chicken has been cooked.