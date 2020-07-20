As we get thrown into some of the hottest days of the year, frozen fruit desserts are one of the best ways to cool down if you don't have a pool or beach nearby. But you don't have to head out to the best ice cream shop in your state to get your fix. These tart cherry cheesecake popsicles are just as refreshing as something you would get at an ice cream stand.

This frozen cherry treat takes less than an hour to prepare, but it does need time to set overnight, so make sure to plan accordingly. And you'll also need some specific kitchen tools handy, like a popsicle maker and wooden popsicle sticks.

To assemble the dessert, start by spooning the cream cheese mixture into the bottoms of each mold, then do the same thing with the cherry pie filling. Repeat these steps for each popsicle mold until there's about half an inch of space left at the top. Stick the popsicles in the freezer for eight hours or overnight.

While these cherry cheesecake popsicles are certainly worth the wait, they can be a pain if you're short on time. If you need to get dessert on the table ASAP, try making one of these incredible cherry dessert recipes.

Tart Cherry Cheesecake Popsicles

Equipment:

Popsicle maker with 10 – 3 ounce molds

10 wooden popsicle sticks

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (21 ounce) can Montmorency Cherry Pie Filling

1 full graham cracker, crushed into crumbs

Directions

In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, beat together cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and powdered sugar until smooth and creamy. Add in milk and vanilla extract and mix and beat for an additional 30 seconds until incorporated. Add an additional Tablespoon of milk if mixture is too thick.

Spoon about 2 Tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture into the bottom of each popsicle mold. Spoon 2 Tablespoons of Montmorency Cherry Pie Filling into each mold. Repeat the layering of the cream cheese mixture and the Montmorency Cherry Pie Filling into each popsicle mold until there is about 1/2 inch of space left at the top of each mold. Periodically tap popsicle maker on the counter to help settle all of the ingredients during the layering process.

Sprinkle the top of each popsicle with graham cracker crumbs. Place the lid on the popsicle maker and insert a wooden stick into each mold as per the manufacturers directions.

Freeze popsicles for 8 hours or overnight. Run popsicle mold under warm water to help release the popsicles. Enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Choose Cherries