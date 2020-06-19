Tart Cherry Cheesecake Popsicles

Equipment

Popsicle maker with 10 – 3oz molds

10 wooden popsicle sticks

Directions

In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, beat together cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and powdered sugar until smooth and creamy. Add in milk and vanilla extract and mix and beat for an additional 30 seconds until incorporated. Add an additional Tablespoon of milk if mixture is too thick.

Spoon about 2 Tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture into the bottom of each popsicle mold. Spoon 2 Tablespoons of Montmorency Cherry Pie Filling into each mold. Repeat the layering of the cream cheese mixture and the Montmorency Cherry Pie Filling into each popsicle mold until there is about 1/2 inch of space left at the top of each mold. Periodically tap popsicle maker on the counter to help settle all of the ingredients during the layering process.

Sprinkle the top of each popsicle with graham cracker crumbs. Place the lid on the popsicle maker and insert a wooden stick into each mold as per the manufacturers directions.

Freeze popsicles for 8 hours or overnight. Run popsicle mold under warm water to help release the popsicles. Enjoy!

of each popsicle with graham cracker crumbs. Place the lid on the popsicle maker and insert a wooden stick into each mold as per the manufacturers directions.

Freeze popsicles for 8 hours or overnight. Run popsicle mold under warm water to help release the popsicles. Enjoy!