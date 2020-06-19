Tart Cherry Cheesecake Popsicles

All you need to do for these cherry cheesecake popsicles is mix cherry pie filling with Greek yogurt, crushed graham crackers and vanilla extract. This delicious dessert takes just 15 minutes to prepare.
Recipe courtesy of Choose Cherries
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/3 Cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 Cup powdered sugar
- 2 Tablespoons milk
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 (21 oz) can Montmorency Cherry Pie Filling
- 1 full graham cracker, crushed into crumbs
Directions
Equipment
Popsicle maker with 10 – 3oz molds
10 wooden popsicle sticks
In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, beat together cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and powdered sugar until smooth and creamy. Add in milk and vanilla extract and mix and beat for an additional 30 seconds until incorporated. Add an additional Tablespoon of milk if mixture is too thick.
Spoon about 2 Tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture into the bottom of each popsicle mold. Spoon 2 Tablespoons of Montmorency Cherry Pie Filling into each mold. Repeat the layering of the cream cheese mixture and the Montmorency Cherry Pie Filling into each popsicle mold until there is about 1/2 inch of space left at the top of each mold. Periodically tap popsicle maker on the counter to help settle all of the ingredients during the layering process.
Sprinkle the top of each popsicle with graham cracker crumbs. Place the lid on the popsicle maker and insert a wooden stick into each mold as per the manufacturers directions.
Freeze popsicles for 8 hours or overnight. Run popsicle mold under warm water to help release the popsicles. Enjoy!
