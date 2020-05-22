This Memorial Day weekend, amp up your everyday burger by adding a little something special to your ground beef blend. The secret ingredient that? Bacon.

How to Grill the Perfect Steak Every Time

Bacon makes everything better, including cheeseburgers. And while plenty of burgers have bacon on top of them, this recipe uses that salty, crispy iconic breakfast food and adds it into the meat before cooking.

To make the recipe you'll need ground beef, bacon, onion, garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Combine the ingredients and mix them together in a bowl. Then, form the ground beef into patties. Grill the burgers for four to five minutes on each side. Then add all your favorite burger fixings. We recommend some red onion, summertime tomatoes, cheese and more bacon. Because if you're going to go for it, you may as well go all in.

While making this burger is easy, it takes skill. If you're a beginner griller, or even if your technique got a little rusty during the cold months, avoid common grilling mistakes with this handy guide. But why stop there? While you have the grill fired up, you may as well make these other great grill recipes for chicken, steak, pizza and more.



The Best Burger Ever



Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

5 strips bacon, cooked crisp and chopped very small

½ small yellow onion, diced small

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

4 hamburger buns, toasted



Directions:

Combine the ground beef, bacon, onion, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce in a bowl. Stir just until combined. Then, gently form the ground beef into 4 patties. Season each patty with salt and pepper, to taste.

Grill the burgers over medium-high heat until cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes per side.

Serve the burgers on the toasted buns, topped with your choice of toppings.