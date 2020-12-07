Cheese is great no matter the season or occasion, whether it's loaded onto a sandwich, melted over nachos or splayed across a charcuterie board. But the best cheese dishes are the ones where it's the main character, such as a festive baked brie. This underrated retro appetizer combines colorful fall foods and ooey, gooey cheese, leading to soemthing that's perfect for the holiday season.

The Best Cranberry Recipes for the Holiday Season

Holiday food should be two things: comforting and colorful. Deep reds, oranges and greens make any dish come to life during the colder months, and this brie recipe is no exception. It takes less than one hour to bake the brie and assemble the cranberry orange chutney. Serve the dish with crackers, crostini and apple slices.

Although this appetizer looks like something you'd order at a restaurant, it's actually quite easy to make. To prepare the brie, bake it in the oven for about five to seven minutes. When done, transfer the brie to a serving platter and top it with chutney, toasted pecans and drizzle it with about one teaspoon of maple syrup. Garnish with fresh thyme and cranberries.

This easy appetizer is great for entertaining small crowds during holiday get togethers, secret Santas, game days and more. If you're in charge of entertaining this holiday season, consider more of our 101 best recipes for the holiday season.

Baked Brie with Pecans and Cranberry Orange Chutney

Ingredients:

1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup maple syrup

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 teaspoon freshly chopped thyme

1 teaspoon freshly chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon bourbon, optional

1 (13.4-ounce) round brie

1/2 cup roasted pecan pieces

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment or a silicone baking mat.

In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries, saving a few for the final garnish, with the maple syrup and water.

Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, and then reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries have popped and the mixture has thickened, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove the cranberry mixture from the heat and immediately stir in orange zest and juice, thyme, rosemary, and bourbon (if using).

While the chutney cools, place the brie on the parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the inside of cheese has softened while the outside remains intact.

Transfer the Brie to a serving platter and top with chutney and toasted pecans.

Drizzle about 1 teaspoon maple syrup over the brie and garnish with fresh thyme and a few fresh cranberries.

Serve immediately with crackers, toasted bread, and apple slices.

Courtesy of American Pecans