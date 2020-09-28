Baked Brie with Pecans and Cranberry Orange Chutney

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment or a silicone baking mat.

In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries, saving a few for the final garnish, with the maple syrup and water.

Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, and then reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries have popped and the mixture has thickened, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove the cranberry mixture from the heat and immediately stir in orange zest and juice, thyme, rosemary, and bourbon (if using).

While the chutney cools, place the brie on the parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the inside of cheese has softened while the outside remains intact.

Transfer the Brie to a serving platter and top with chutney and toasted pecans.

Drizzle about 1 teaspoon maple syrup over the brie and garnish with fresh thyme and a few fresh cranberries.

Serve immediately with crackers, toasted bread, and apple slices.