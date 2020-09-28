  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Baked Brie with Pecans and Cranberry Orange Chutney

September 28, 2020
Talk about the perfect appetizer

Courtesy of American Pecans

This baked brie with cranberries and crunchy pecans are a must-have on your Thanksgiving dinner appetizer list. 

Courtesy of American Pecans 

Ready in
24 m
17 m
(prepare time)
7 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
286
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup roasted pecan pieces
  • 1 (13.4-ounce) round brie
  • 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1/2 Cup maple syrup
  • Zest and juice of 1 orange
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly chopped thyme
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly chopped rosemary
  • 1 Tablespoon bourbon, optional
  • 1 Teaspoon maple syrup

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment or a silicone baking mat.

In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries, saving a few for the final garnish, with the maple syrup and water.

Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, and then reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries have popped and the mixture has thickened, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove the cranberry mixture from the heat and immediately stir in orange zest and juice, thyme, rosemary, and bourbon (if using).

While the chutney cools, place the brie on the parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the inside of cheese has softened while the outside remains intact.

Transfer the Brie to a serving platter and top with chutney and toasted pecans.

Drizzle about 1 teaspoon maple syrup over the brie and garnish with fresh thyme and a few fresh cranberries.

Serve immediately with crackers, toasted bread, and apple slices.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving286
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated9g43%
Cholesterol47mg16%
Protein11g22%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A86µg10%
Vitamin B120.8µg32.6%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.3%
Vitamin C15mg16%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.6%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.9%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium124mg12%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)38µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg9%
Iron0.6mg3.1%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.3%
Phosphorus115mg16%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium208mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg40.9%
Sodium303mg13%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.9%
Water97gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
appetizer
best recipes
brie
cranberries
pecans
