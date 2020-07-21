Some of the hottest days of the year are upon us, which means turning on the oven is a less than favorable option. While using the grill may feel like more of a weekend affair, reserved for burgers and perfectly-grilled steaks, there are plenty of great chicken recipes that can be grilled too. If you're looking for a new weeknight meal, try making this Asian-inspired grilled chicken sandwich.

Easy Chicken Recipes for the Summer

This recipe takes your standard grilled chicken up a notch. Boneless chicken thighs are marinated in lime juice, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and hot pepper flakes, which adds quite a zest.

After generously seasoning the chicken — a hack every home cook should know — grill the poultry and a red pepper for about 15 to 20 minutes. For safety reasons, don't add more oil to the grill as it's already included in the marinade. Assemble the grilled items on a roll with lettuce, cucumber and avocado.

The dish, which can be made in less than an hour, is perfect for dinner or to pack for a picnic. And while this chicken sandwich is quite versatile, there are plenty more creative grilled chicken recipes that you should try.

Asian Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon finely minced, peeled ginger

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper flakes

1 red pepper, quartered and seeded

4 sandwich rolls

Lettuce leaves

Avocado slices

Cucumber slices

Directions

Place the chicken in a plastic re-sealable bag.

Whisk the soy sauce with the lime juice, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and hot pepper flakes. Pour half the mixture over the chicken. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Preheat the grill to medium-high; lightly coat the grate with cooking oil.

Remove the chicken from the marinade; discard the used marinade.

Cook the chicken and the red pepper, turning and basting with the reserved soy mixture, for 15 to 20 minutes or until cooked through. Cool slightly.

Arrange the chicken and red pepper on a roll with lettuce, cucumber and avocado. Cut in half and serve.

This recipe courtesy of Perdue.