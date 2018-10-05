Kitchens are often epicenters of clutter. Countless pots and pans fill the shelves, a host of cooking utensils lay scattered around the stove, some knives may be sitting on the counter. However, amid all that clutter, home chefs often find themselves with many tools that they never use. On top of that, there will be dishes that call for certain preparations that are not possible even with your myriad of pots and pans.

25 Essential Kitchen Tools Gallery

Everyone dreams of having a clean kitchen, with lots of space to create art through food. That’s why we’ve made this list of 25 essential kitchen tools. Others will disagree, insisting that X is never useful, or complaining that we didn’t include Y.

Plus, depending on what types of cuisine you cook more often, this list might change. For example, we didn’t include a wok, but if you cook a lot of stir-fried vegetables, then a wok might be absolutely crucial in your day-to-day life.

So if you’re just starting out and need to know what to get, this guide is for you. If you’re moving and need to downsize, this guide is for you. Or if you’re just trying to give your set-up the finishing touches and aren’t sure what essentials you might be missing, this guide is for you. Plus, when you’re done, you can take your newfound essentials and try your hand at some easy and delicious recipes. So read on to discover which 25 kitchen tools are absolutely essential.

Our editors are recommending these products because we love them, but just so you know, The Daily Meal may get a small portion of the sales from the links on this page.