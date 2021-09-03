Step 1: Put the salad bowl in the fridge to chill while preparing the salad ingredients.

Step 2: Coddle 2 eggs by immersing in boiling water for 1 minute exactly. Remove and set aside.

Step 3: For croutons, crush 2 large garlic cloves and in a small bowl mix with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Heat this over low heat in a small saucepan (being careful not to brown garlic) and toss in croutons. Toss croutons for about 1 minute. Remove to small bowl until needed.

Step 4: Tear 2 large heads romaine lettuce into bite-sized pieces and place in chilled salad bowl. Toss with the remaining olive oil until each leaf is evenly coated. Add about another 1/4 teaspoon salt, about 8 grindings of black pepper, the juice of 1 lemon, 1 to 2 squirts Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 to 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (see notes). Break the eggs in and toss again. Serve immediately.