Although Californians often claim this salad as their own, the Caesar salad was the 1924 invention of a Tijuana, Mexico, restaurateur, Caesar Cardini. Flamboyantly tossed at tableside and comprising such (then) unheard of things as coddled eggs and the exotic, almost counter-culture romaine lettuce, Cardini's salad went on to rival history's only other Caesar in the legend it inspired. —Marcy Goldman-Posluns, Chicago Tribune
This recipe is by Caesar Cardini and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Parmesan cheese must be freshly grated and of the imported variety for maximal flavor. Up to 3/4 cup grated cheese can be used depending on your taste, although the original recipe called for 1/4 cup.
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 2 large garlic cloves
- Salt
- 3/4 Cups olive oil
- 2 Cups unseasoned croutons
- 2 large heads romaine lettuce, rinsed, dried, chilled
- Freshly ground pepper
- Juice of 1 fresh lemon
- 1 to 2 squirts Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 to 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (see notes)
Directions
Step 1: Put the salad bowl in the fridge to chill while preparing the salad ingredients.
Step 2: Coddle 2 eggs by immersing in boiling water for 1 minute exactly. Remove and set aside.
Step 3: For croutons, crush 2 large garlic cloves and in a small bowl mix with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Heat this over low heat in a small saucepan (being careful not to brown garlic) and toss in croutons. Toss croutons for about 1 minute. Remove to small bowl until needed.
Step 4: Tear 2 large heads romaine lettuce into bite-sized pieces and place in chilled salad bowl. Toss with the remaining olive oil until each leaf is evenly coated. Add about another 1/4 teaspoon salt, about 8 grindings of black pepper, the juice of 1 lemon, 1 to 2 squirts Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 to 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (see notes). Break the eggs in and toss again. Serve immediately.