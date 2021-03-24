  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Buffalo Chicken Deviled Eggs

March 24, 2021 | 2:44pm
By
Because Buffalo anything is delicious
Buffalo chicken deviled eggs
The Daily Meal

You can make run-of-the-mill deviled eggs as a decent side dish — or you can make Buffalo chicken deviled eggs! You decide which one sounds better. You'll need to start by hard boiling eggs, and you're in luck since we have a complete guide to help you out.

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
170
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 6 hard-boiled eggs
  • 6 Ounces rotisserie chicken, shredded and chopped finely
  • 1/4 Cup blue cheese crumbles
  • 2 Tablespoons ranch dressing (or blue cheese if you prefer)
  • 1/4 Cup Frank's Buffalo sauce
  • Celery, thinly sliced for a garnish

Directions

Step 1: Peel and cut 6 hard-boiled eggs in half, scooping out the yolks into a medium-sized bowl.

Step 2: Add 6 ounces shredded rotisserie chicken and 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles to the bowl of yolks. Mix well. Add 2 tablespoons ranch dressing, 1/4 cup Frank's Buffalo sauce and mix until the Buffalo sauce covers everything.

Step 3: Using a pastry bag with a large tip, pipe the chicken mixture into the egg halves, about 1 tablespoon per egg half. Garnish with thinly sliced celery and drizzle with extra Buffalo sauce if you want more heat. Enjoy!

