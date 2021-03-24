You can make run-of-the-mill deviled eggs as a decent side dish — or you can make Buffalo chicken deviled eggs! You decide which one sounds better. You'll need to start by hard boiling eggs, and you're in luck since we have a complete guide to help you out.
Ingredients
- 6 hard-boiled eggs
- 6 Ounces rotisserie chicken, shredded and chopped finely
- 1/4 Cup blue cheese crumbles
- 2 Tablespoons ranch dressing (or blue cheese if you prefer)
- 1/4 Cup Frank's Buffalo sauce
- Celery, thinly sliced for a garnish
Directions
Step 1: Peel and cut 6 hard-boiled eggs in half, scooping out the yolks into a medium-sized bowl.
Step 2: Add 6 ounces shredded rotisserie chicken and 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles to the bowl of yolks. Mix well. Add 2 tablespoons ranch dressing, 1/4 cup Frank's Buffalo sauce and mix until the Buffalo sauce covers everything.
Step 3: Using a pastry bag with a large tip, pipe the chicken mixture into the egg halves, about 1 tablespoon per egg half. Garnish with thinly sliced celery and drizzle with extra Buffalo sauce if you want more heat. Enjoy!