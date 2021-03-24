Step 1: Peel and cut 6 hard-boiled eggs in half, scooping out the yolks into a medium-sized bowl.

Step 2: Add 6 ounces shredded rotisserie chicken and 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles to the bowl of yolks. Mix well. Add 2 tablespoons ranch dressing, 1/4 cup Frank's Buffalo sauce and mix until the Buffalo sauce covers everything.

Step 3: Using a pastry bag with a large tip, pipe the chicken mixture into the egg halves, about 1 tablespoon per egg half. Garnish with thinly sliced celery and drizzle with extra Buffalo sauce if you want more heat. Enjoy!