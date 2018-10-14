Royally Good Cooks, Take Note: Buckingham Palace is Hiring a Sous Chef

Not many culinary jobs come with a residence in a palace. But a job opening at Buckingham Palace isn’t your everyday culinary job. The royal residence of Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a sous chef, and even if the work isn’t your cup of English Breakfast tea, you can read the online ad and dream.

The Most Expensive Restaurant in Every State

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment (to be fair, they’re likely a little busy with Princess Eugenie’s wedding aftermath), so most of our information comes from the ad itself.

It’s a full-time position, and the palace is looking for an experienced chef with a background in premier catering, who’s trained in classical French cuisine. Salary isn’t listed, but there’s a pension plan, 33 days vacation, and workers can opt for “live-in accommodation.” Details of the staff apartments aren’t specified, but the palace’s official site notes that there are 188 staff bedrooms in the palace, so you wouldn’t be alone. Your meals while on duty would be free, and if you choose to live in the palace (really, who wouldn’t?) all your meals are included, with a salary adjustment.

The job application notes that the job is London-based, but involves traveling to other locations. (The royals have many homes, after all.) A former footman who spoke to Silver Swan Recruitment said one of his favorite memories of the job involved touring Australia, New Zealand and Jamaica on the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Tour in 2002.

And former royal chef Darren McGrady has raved about the position.

"Cooking at Buckingham Palace was amazing,” he told The Daily Mail newspaper in 2016. “It was everything I expected it to be. They have the most amazing produce, the best quality food, the best ingredients to work with. Just little things like picking up the phone and calling Harrods and asking for a rack of lamb with a two-inch eye of meat and six bones – you got everything you wanted."

If a palace career is in your future, don’t wait for a reign-y day to show your interest. The deadline for applying to this job is Oct. 19. But if other royal jobs are more your speed, Buckingham Palace is also hiring a catering administrator, trainee butler, and a few other jobs. Before you apply, brush up on what the royal family really eats at home.