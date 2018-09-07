This Is the Best Tea to Settle Your Stomach

Have a tummyache? You might reach for the Tums or Pepto-Bismol to relieve the gurgling. But long before over-the-counter remedies hit the shelves, some people relied on a simple drink: tea.

You Never Need to Take Probiotics If You Eat These 15 Foods

“Teas like chamomile and ginger have been used for many years to settle upset stomachs,” said New York-based internist Dr. Frank Contacessa in an email to The Daily Meal. “Chamomile has anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic properties, and ginger has long been known to help with nausea.”

In fact, a 2016 study found that ginger was effective for treating nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and dyspepsia. It was even found to help pregnant women relieve their morning sickness, and to help cancer patients manage the stomach upset common with chemotherapy.

Chamomile, according to another study, provides a similar benefit by reducing inflammation. This effect helps with a number of gastrointestinal disorders including stomach ulcers and cramping.

Contacessa warns that though you might be tempted to steep a classic cup of green tea, you should avoid it for an upset stomach. “Green tea has a lot of health benefits, but it can be very acidic and make things worse,” he said.



istockphoto.com Chamomile tea

As far as the best brand of ginger tea to use to settle your stomach, Traditional Medicinals Organic Ginger Aid Digestive Tea is a great one. It contains pharmacopoeial-grade herbs and doesn’t contain caffeine, so you can take it for a stomachache in the middle of the night. Also, Harney & Sons makes a Wakaya Turmeric & Ginger Tea that could help reduce inflammation and calm a grumbling tummy.

Not a huge fan of those flavor profiles? Don’t worry. There are many teas that can help settle your stomach that might be more your cup of tea.

Our editors are recommending these products because we love them, but just so you know, The Daily Meal may get a small portion of the sales from the links on this page.