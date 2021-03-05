Lamb shanks can be a tougher cut, so it's best to cook them low and slow. This recipe may take a little time but is actually quite easy to make, and will definitely impress your holiday dinner guests.
This recipe is by Chef Alan Bergman and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 10 lamb shanks (3 /4 pound each)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 8 Ounces matzo meal
- 4 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 (16 ounce) onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 Pound carrots, chopped
- 1 Pound celery, chopped
- 6 sprigs rosemary
- 1 Cup dry red wine (kosher for Passover)
- 8 Cups kosher beef stock
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Sprinkle 10 lamb shanks (3/4 pounds each) on all sides with salt, pepper and 8 ounces matzo meal.
Step 3: In a large pot over high heat, heat 4 tablespoons vegetable oil. Add lamb shanks and cook until brown, turning occasionally. Transfer to a plate.
Step 4: To the pot, add 1 large chopped onion, 1 pound chopped carrots, 1 pound chopped celery and 6 rosemary sprigs. Sauté vegetables until soft and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle any leftover matzo meal over the vegetables. Add 1 cup dry red wine and simmer until reduced to almost a glaze, about 8 minutes.
Step 5: Return lamb shanks to the pot, arranging them in a single layer over the vegetables. Add 8 cups kosher beef stock. Place pot in oven. Cover the pot and braise lamb until tender, about 2 hours and 30 minutes.