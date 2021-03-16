Nettles are loaded with nutrients, but they can "sting" you if eaten raw. Blanching this earthy, spinach-like green makes it edible and a wonderful addition to number of classic recipes, like this gnudi.
This recipe by chefs Allie and Rob Levitt of Mado restaurant originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
This recipe requires refrigeration overnight.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces blanched nettles or kale, finely chopped
- 2 Cups ricotta, drained
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1 Cup freshly grated Parmesan
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
- 1/2 Teaspoon teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 1 Cup semolina flour
- 1 1/2 Cup cups tomato sauce
Directions
Step 1: After blanching, squeeze out as much liquid as possible from 8 ounces of nettles or kale.
Step 2: Mix with 2 cups ricotta, 3 yolks, 1 cup Parmesan and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg in a bowl until well-combined.
Step 3: Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 4: Scoop the ricotta mixture into balls with a small ice cream scoop or a tablespoon.
Step 5: Pour the semolina into a shallow baking dish.
Step 6: Place the ricotta balls in the flour.
Step 7: Shake until the gnudi are thoroughly coated with flour.
Step 8: Place in the refrigerator, uncovered, for several hours or, preferably, overnight.
Step 9: Heat oven to 400 F.
Step 10: Heat large pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 11: Have ready a shallow baking dish with a thin layer of tomato sauce.
Step 12: Gently place gnudi in the boiling water. When the gnudi float, remove with a slotted spoon and place in the baking dish.
Step 13: Spoon a little of the remaining sauce on top of the gnudi.
Step 14: Sprinkle with Parmesan.
Step 15: Bake until bubbling and golden brown, 15 minutes.