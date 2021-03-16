Step 1: After blanching, squeeze out as much liquid as possible from 8 ounces of nettles or kale.

Step 2: Mix with 2 cups ricotta, 3 yolks, 1 cup Parmesan and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg in a bowl until well-combined.

Step 3: Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4: Scoop the ricotta mixture into balls with a small ice cream scoop or a tablespoon.

Step 5: Pour the semolina into a shallow baking dish.

Step 6: Place the ricotta balls in the flour.

Step 7: Shake until the gnudi are thoroughly coated with flour.

Step 8: Place in the refrigerator, uncovered, for several hours or, preferably, overnight.

Step 9: Heat oven to 400 F.

Step 10: Heat large pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 11: Have ready a shallow baking dish with a thin layer of tomato sauce.

Step 12: Gently place gnudi in the boiling water. When the gnudi float, remove with a slotted spoon and place in the baking dish.

Step 13: Spoon a little of the remaining sauce on top of the gnudi.

Step 14: Sprinkle with Parmesan.

Step 15: Bake until bubbling and golden brown, 15 minutes.