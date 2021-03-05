Irish nachos swap out tortilla chips for potato slices and it's genius. This recipe takes the dish to the next level by topping it with the fixings for a Reuben sandwich - corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.
This recipe is courtesy of Shelley Fulton at Two Healthy Kitchens
Notes
Ketchup and pickle relish: We recommend purchasing natural or organic brands of these two items whenever possible, in order to avoid brands that have high-fructose corn syrup and other "questionable" ingredients.
Corned beef: What you want to purchase is very lean corned beef, like what you would get at the deli counter, not a large corned beef brisket. While the extra-lean deli slices should weigh in at just a gram or so of fat per ounce, a brisket is often about three or four times that.
Spreading out the potatoes: Spreading the potatoes out is the key to getting them to roast properly. If they're baked in a pile or with too much overlap, they won't develop a toasty, crispy, beautifully browned, roasted exterior. Don't try to squeeze all your potato slices onto one baking sheet – simply use two baking sheets, and you'll get a much better result. - Shelley Fulton at Two Healthy Kitchens
Ingredients
For the thousand island dressing
- 2 1/2 Tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon ketchup (natural or organic, see note)
- 2 Teaspoons sweet pickle relish (natural or organic, see note)
- 3/4 Teaspoons white vinegar
- 1/4 Teaspoon hot sauce (such as Frank's Red Hot)
- 1/8 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 Teaspoon onion powder
- 1/8 Teaspoon kosher salt
For the potatoes
- 1 1/2 Pound russet potatoes, scrubbed
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 3/4 Teaspoons garlic powder
- 3/4 Teaspoons onion powder
For the Reuben topping
- 3 Ounces extra-lean deli corned beef, chopped (see note)
- 1 Cup shredded, reduced-fat Swiss cheese
- 1/4 - 1/3 Cup sauerkraut (exact amount is personal preference), drained and gently pressed to remove extra moisture
- finely chopped parsley (if desired), for garnish
Directions
For the thousand island dressing
Step 1: Preheat oven to 475ºF.
Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine dressing ingredients: 2/12 tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt, 1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup, 2 teaspoons sweet pickle relish, 3/4 teaspoon white vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce, 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/8 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt. Cover and refrigerate until needed (can be made up to about two days ahead).
For the potatoes
Step 1: Cut 1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes evenly into 1/8"-thick slices. (You can use a mandolin for this if you'd like, but I use a chef's knife. Either way, the key is to cut them very uniformly so they bake evenly.)
Step 2: In a large bowl, toss potato slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil until evenly coated. Sprinkle potatoes with 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 3/4 teaspoon onion powder, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and black pepper. Toss again to be sure spices are distributed very evenly. You may find that it's easiest to do this with your hands, rather than a mixing spoon.
Step 3: Place potato slices onto two parchment-lined baking sheets, spreading them out and making sure they don't touch or overlap (see note).
Step 4: Bake potato slices for 12-14 minutes. The exact baking times may vary if your potato slices aren't cut to 1/8" or if they aren't uniform in thickness. Check them periodically: you're looking for a warm, browned, toasty bit of color on the bottom of your slices, but you don't want them to burn.
Step 5: Carefully flip all slices over and continue baking on the second side for about 5-8 minutes more, again checking periodically for doneness. If some of your slices are thinner than others, they may be ready sooner, and you may want to remove them to a plate while the other slices continue baking.
For the Reuben topping
Step 1: When your potatoes are done baking, mound them into a pile in the center of one baking sheet, layering them as you do so with 3 ounces corned beef, 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese, and 1/4 - 1/3 cup sauerkraut. Return the nachos to the oven for about 5 more minutes, to allow the toppings to warm and the cheese to melt.
Step 2: Garnish nachos with parsley, if desired, and serve with Thousand Island Dressing. (You can drizzle the dressing on top, serve it alongside, or both.)