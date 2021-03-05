Step 1: Cut 1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes evenly into 1/8"-thick slices. (You can use a mandolin for this if you'd like, but I use a chef's knife. Either way, the key is to cut them very uniformly so they bake evenly.)

Step 2: In a large bowl, toss potato slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil until evenly coated. Sprinkle potatoes with 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 3/4 teaspoon onion powder, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and black pepper. Toss again to be sure spices are distributed very evenly. You may find that it's easiest to do this with your hands, rather than a mixing spoon.

Step 3: Place potato slices onto two parchment-lined baking sheets, spreading them out and making sure they don't touch or overlap (see note).

Step 4: Bake potato slices for 12-14 minutes. The exact baking times may vary if your potato slices aren't cut to 1/8" or if they aren't uniform in thickness. Check them periodically: you're looking for a warm, browned, toasty bit of color on the bottom of your slices, but you don't want them to burn.

Step 5: Carefully flip all slices over and continue baking on the second side for about 5-8 minutes more, again checking periodically for doneness. If some of your slices are thinner than others, they may be ready sooner, and you may want to remove them to a plate while the other slices continue baking.