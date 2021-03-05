  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Reuben-Topped Irish Nachos

March 5, 2021 | 12:00am
Nachos are getting a serious upgrade
Shelley Fulton at Two Healthy Kitchens

Irish nachos swap out tortilla chips for potato slices and it's genius. This recipe takes the dish to the next level by topping it with the fixings for a Reuben sandwich - corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.

This recipe is courtesy of Shelley Fulton at Two Healthy Kitchens

Ready in
47 m
25 m
(prepare time)
22 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
333
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Ketchup and pickle relish: We recommend purchasing natural or organic brands of these two items whenever possible, in order to avoid brands that have high-fructose corn syrup and other "questionable" ingredients.

Corned beef: What you want to purchase is very lean corned beef, like what you would get at the deli counter, not a large corned beef brisket. While the extra-lean deli slices should weigh in at just a gram or so of fat per ounce, a brisket is often about three or four times that.

Spreading out the potatoes: Spreading the potatoes out is the key to getting them to roast properly. If they're baked in a pile or with too much overlap, they won't develop a toasty, crispy, beautifully browned, roasted exterior. Don't try to squeeze all your potato slices onto one baking sheet – simply use two baking sheets, and you'll get a much better result. - Shelley Fulton at Two Healthy Kitchens

 

Ingredients

For the thousand island dressing

  • 2 1/2 Tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon ketchup (natural or organic, see note)
  • 2 Teaspoons sweet pickle relish (natural or organic, see note)
  • 3/4 Teaspoons white vinegar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon hot sauce (such as Frank's Red Hot)
  • 1/8 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 Teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/8 Teaspoon kosher salt

For the potatoes

  • 1 1/2 Pound russet potatoes, scrubbed
  • 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 Teaspoons garlic powder
  • 3/4 Teaspoons onion powder

For the Reuben topping

  • 3 Ounces extra-lean deli corned beef, chopped (see note)
  • 1 Cup shredded, reduced-fat Swiss cheese
  • 1/4 - 1/3 Cup sauerkraut (exact amount is personal preference), drained and gently pressed to remove extra moisture
  • finely chopped parsley (if desired), for garnish

Directions

For the thousand island dressing

Step 1: Preheat oven to 475ºF.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine dressing ingredients: 2/12 tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt, 1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup, 2 teaspoons sweet pickle relish, 3/4 teaspoon white vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce, 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/8 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt. Cover and refrigerate until needed (can be made up to about two days ahead).

For the potatoes

Step 1: Cut 1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes evenly into 1/8"-thick slices. (You can use a mandolin for this if you'd like, but I use a chef's knife. Either way, the key is to cut them very uniformly so they bake evenly.)

Step 2: In a large bowl, toss potato slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil until evenly coated. Sprinkle potatoes with 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 3/4 teaspoon onion powder, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and black pepper. Toss again to be sure spices are distributed very evenly. You may find that it's easiest to do this with your hands, rather than a mixing spoon.

Step 3: Place potato slices onto two parchment-lined baking sheets, spreading them out and making sure they don't touch or overlap (see note).

Step 4: Bake potato slices for 12-14 minutes. The exact baking times may vary if your potato slices aren't cut to 1/8" or if they aren't uniform in thickness. Check them periodically: you're looking for a warm, browned, toasty bit of color on the bottom of your slices, but you don't want them to burn.

Step 5: Carefully flip all slices over and continue baking on the second side for about 5-8 minutes more, again checking periodically for doneness. If some of your slices are thinner than others, they may be ready sooner, and you may want to remove them to a plate while the other slices continue baking.

For the Reuben topping

Step 1: When your potatoes are done baking, mound them into a pile in the center of one baking sheet, layering them as you do so with 3 ounces corned beef, 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese, and 1/4 - 1/3 cup sauerkraut. Return the nachos to the oven for about 5 more minutes, to allow the toppings to warm and the cheese to melt.

Step 2: Garnish nachos with parsley, if desired, and serve with Thousand Island Dressing. (You can drizzle the dressing on top, serve it alongside, or both.)

