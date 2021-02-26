The sauce for this mac and cheese, which is naturally colored green from parsley, comes together in minutes in a blender. Beer, though an unusual ingredient, gives a pleasant depth of flavor. And while this would be perfect for St. Patrick's Day, we'd happily eat it any time.
Recipe courtesy of The Beeroness.
Notes
Try not to use anything too hoppy (like an IPA) or the beer flavor will be VERY strong. Unless that's what you want, then you do you.
Ingredients
- 10 Ounces (3 cups) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
- 2/3 Cups (6oz) beer (pale ale, pale lager, wheat beer)
- 1 Cup chopped flat leaf parsley
- 1 Pound large elbow macaroni
Directions
Step 1: Set up your blender. Add 3 cups shredded cheese, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 12-ounce can evaporated milk, 2/3 cup beer and 1 cup chopped parsley to a blender. Blend on high until well combined and smooth, about 3 minutes.
Step 2: Cook the macaroni until just before al dente, about 3 minutes less than stated on the package directions. Drain the noodles and return to the pot.
Step 3: Pour in the cheese sauce. Bring to a simmer, cooking until the sauce has thickened and the noodles are cooked through, about 5 minutes. Serve and enjoy!