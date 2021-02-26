  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Green Beer Mac and Cheese

February 26, 2021 | 11:11pm
There's no food dye in this vibrant mac
Green Beer Mac and Cheese for St. Patrick's Day or any time - The Daily Meal
Courtesy of The Beeroness

The sauce for this mac and cheese, which is naturally colored green from parsley, comes together in minutes in a blender. Beer, though an unusual ingredient, gives a pleasant depth of flavor. And while this would be perfect for St. Patrick's Day, we'd happily eat it any time.

Recipe courtesy of The Beeroness.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
855
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Try not to use anything too hoppy (like an IPA) or the beer flavor will be VERY strong. Unless that's what you want, then you do you.

Ingredients

  • 10 Ounces (3 cups) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
  • 2/3 Cups (6oz) beer (pale ale, pale lager, wheat beer)
  • 1 Cup chopped flat leaf parsley
  • 1 Pound large elbow macaroni

Directions

Step 1: Set up your blender. Add 3 cups shredded cheese, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 12-ounce can evaporated milk, 2/3 cup beer and 1 cup chopped parsley to a blender. Blend on high until well combined and smooth, about 3 minutes.

Step 2: Cook the macaroni until just before al dente, about 3 minutes less than stated on the package directions. Drain the noodles and return to the pot.

Step 3: Pour in the cheese sauce. Bring to a simmer, cooking until the sauce has thickened and the noodles are cooked through, about 5 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

Tags
best recipes
macaroni and cheese
pasta
pasta recipe
st patrick's day
st patrick's day recipes