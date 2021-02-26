Step 1: Set up your blender. Add 3 cups shredded cheese, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 12-ounce can evaporated milk, 2/3 cup beer and 1 cup chopped parsley to a blender. Blend on high until well combined and smooth, about 3 minutes.

Step 2: Cook the macaroni until just before al dente, about 3 minutes less than stated on the package directions. Drain the noodles and return to the pot.

Step 3: Pour in the cheese sauce. Bring to a simmer, cooking until the sauce has thickened and the noodles are cooked through, about 5 minutes. Serve and enjoy!