Easy Gingersnaps

March 16, 2020 | 1:19pm
Gingersnaps are typically eaten during the holiday season, but they're a comforting cookie to bake any time of year.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon ground ginger
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Cups shortening
- 1 Cup white granulated sugar, plus more for rolling
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 Cup molasses
Directions
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Mix dry ingredients in a medium bowl.
In a separate bowl, cream shortening and sugar together. Beat in eggs and molasses.
Mix in dry ingredients.
Form into small balls, about 1-inch in diameter.
Roll balls in sugar and place about 2″ apart on cookie sheet.
Bake for 10 minutes or until crispy around edges.
Servings36
Calories Per Serving94
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein0.9g1.8%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin D1IU8%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber0.2g1%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium8mg2%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.8%
Phosphorus37mg5%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium46mg1%
Sodium49mg2%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Trans0.6gN/A
Water2gN/A