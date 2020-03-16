  1. Home
Prev Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Gingersnaps

March 16, 2020 | 1:19pm
A comforting holiday cookie that's actually good any time of year
Easy gingersnaps recipe

Courtesy of Rachel Cooks

Gingersnaps are typically eaten during the holiday season, but they're a comforting cookie to bake any time of year.

Recipe courtesy of Rachel Cooks.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
36
Servings
94
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Tablespoon ground ginger
  • 2 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups shortening
  • 1 Cup white granulated sugar, plus more for rolling
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 Cup molasses

Directions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Mix dry ingredients in a medium bowl.

In a separate bowl, cream shortening and sugar together. Beat in eggs and molasses.

Mix in dry ingredients.

Form into small balls, about 1-inch in diameter.

Roll balls in sugar and place about 2″ apart on cookie sheet.

Bake for 10 minutes or until crispy around edges.

Nutritional Facts
Servings36
Calories Per Serving94
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein0.9g1.8%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin D1IU8%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber0.2g1%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium8mg2%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.8%
Phosphorus37mg5%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium46mg1%
Sodium49mg2%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Trans0.6gN/A
Water2gN/A
