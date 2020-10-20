crock-pot marinara sauce

October 20, 2020
This savory Italian marinara sauce is best served over pasta or as a dip for garlic bread, mozzarella sticks and more.
Notes
Recipe developed for Imperial Sugar by Carrie Fields @fieldsofcake.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 7 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 carrots, grated
- 1 Tablespoon celery seed
- 2 Tablespoons dried oregano
- 1 Tablespoon dried sage
- 1 Tablespoon dried thyme
- 1/8 Teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg
- Pinch ground cloves
- 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
Combine all ingredients in slow cooker and cook for eight hours, mashing with a potato masher every hour or so.
Servings16
Calories Per Serving42
Total Fat4g5%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.5%
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A65µg7%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.2%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.7mg3.6%
Magnesium6mg1%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.9%
Phosphorus11mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium57mg1%
Sodium7mgN/A
Water16gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%