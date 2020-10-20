  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Crock-Pot Marinara Sauce

October 20, 2020
This marinara sauce won't make you upsetti spaghetti
crockpot marinara sauce
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

This savory Italian marinara sauce is best served over pasta or as a dip for garlic bread, mozzarella sticks and more.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
18 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
42
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Recipe developed for Imperial Sugar by Carrie Fields @fieldsofcake.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 7 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 carrots, grated
  • 1 Tablespoon celery seed
  • 2 Tablespoons dried oregano
  • 1 Tablespoon dried sage
  • 1 Tablespoon dried thyme
  • 1/8 Teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg
  • Pinch ground cloves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Combine all ingredients in slow cooker and cook for eight hours, mashing with a potato masher every hour or so.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving42
Total Fat4g5%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.5%
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A65µg7%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.2%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.7mg3.6%
Magnesium6mg1%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.9%
Phosphorus11mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium57mg1%
Sodium7mgN/A
Water16gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%
