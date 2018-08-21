  1. Home
Ben & Jerry’s Is Testing Cookie Dough Chunks

It’s finally acceptable to eat raw dough
ben & jerry's cookie dough chunks
Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

The uncooked bites are safe to eat.

Ben & Jerry’s just changed the game forever with a new snackable treat. The Vermont-based creamery is currently testing Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Peanut Butter Dough Chunks at the Burlington scoop shop and Waterbury Factory. Both flavors come in half-pound bags and contain the exact same dough packed into Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. 

According to a release, these products are safe to consume raw because they’re made with pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour. But they need to be kept in a freezer to maintain their freshness! If the market test proves successful, dough chunks may be available online and in other distribution channels later this year.

Junk food Instagrammer @junkbanter announced the launch to his followers and, needless to say, they’re pressuring the people of Vermont to not screw this one up. The post garnered over 7,000 likes and a seemingly infinite amount of positive comments in just four hours.

U better eat these up Vermont! I want these available in Jersey!!!!” @demonstalien_aka_modahka said.

“RIP my waist line,” @ang_weasel said.

“The universe always provides. My body is ready,” @encyclopediaclown said.

“We don’t deserve this,” @realkoblbierae said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“As a native Vermonter now living in Texas...this hurts that I can’t get my hands on those little bites of heaven,” @kaitlinphillipsxoxo said.

“I’m drooling on my phone,” @hmgal said.

“I would spend my entire paycheck on these doughs. Will stock my entire fridge with them,” @aslanbares said.

If the Green Mountain State matches the enthusiasm of @junkbanter’s comment section, there’s a good chance fans elsewhere might see a nationwide rollout. Until then, snack on store-bought dough at your own risk or try your luck with these 17 fun and delicious cookie creations

