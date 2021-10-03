Step 1: Preheat the oven to 425 F. Scrub 4 large (or 5 medium) Idaho baking potatoes and prick in several places with a kitchen fork. Place directly on the oven rack in the center of the oven and bake 40 to 45 minutes or until easily pierced with a fork. Remove to a wire rack and cool completely.

Step 2: Peel and cut the potatoes into scant 1/2-inch dice. Set aside.

Step 3: In a large pot, melt 6 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add 3 chopped celery ribs and 1 chopped small yellow onion and cook, stirring, about 2 minutes or until translucent.

Step 4: Add 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour to make a roux, and cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Slowly add 1 quart heavy cream and 1 quart half-and-half, stirring or whisking constantly to avoid lumps.

Step 5: When the mixture is hot but not yet simmering, whisk in 1 1/2 teaspoons chicken base. Keep whisking until the base is completely dissolved.

Step 6: Stir in 1 tablespoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon white pepper, 1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce and 2 tablespoons dry basil leaves. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook about 1 minute.

Step 7: Add the diced potatoes, return to a simmer and adjust the seasoning, if necessary.

Step 8: Serve immediately or cool, cover and refrigerate up to 3 days. Reheat slowly over medium-low heat. To serve, top each serving with about a teaspoon each of chopped scallions, bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese.