  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
5
4 ratings

Hearty Eggplant Parmesan

June 6, 2021
Heads up—there's (delicious) ground beef in there
Hearty Eggplant Parmesan recipe - The Daily Meal
rudisill/E+/Getty Images

This is the kind of eggplant Parmesan that can make anyone an eggplant lover. The breading, the cheese and the meaty sauce show off the vegetable to best effect.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
2 h and 20 m
1 h
(prepare time)
1 h and 20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
1269
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
5 Hearty Winter Squash Recipes
Recipes With Rice for Delicious, Hearty Dinners
10 Hearty and Delicious Salad Recipes to Make for Dinner

Ingredients

  • 1 medium eggplant
  • 2 Teaspoons salt (divided use)
  • 1 Tablespoon plus 1/2 cup butter or margarine (divided use)
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1/3 Cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 1 (28-ounce) can tomatoes, undrained and coarsely chopped (diced works well, too)
  • 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried whole oregano
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried whole basil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried whole marjoram
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 2 eggs, beaten with 4 tablespoons milk
  • 3/4 Cups dry bread crumbs
  • 2 Cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 3/4 Cups grated Parmesan cheese
  • Green pepper rings and fresh parsley sprigs, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Peel 1 medium eggplant, if desired, and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt; let stand for 1 hour. Pat moisture off with paper towels.

Step 2: In a very large saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon butter; add 1 chopped onion and 1/3 cup chopped green bell pepper. Saute until the onion is translucent.

Step 3: Add 1 pound ground beef, cooking over medium heat and stirring to crumble, until beef is browned. Drain.

Step 4: Add 1 (28-ounce) can coarsely chopped tomatoes, 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon dried basil, 1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.

Step 5: Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish.

Step 6: Dip eggplant slices into the egg mixture (made from 2 eggs beaten with 4 tablespoons milk) and then into 3/4 cup dry bread crumbs, coating well.

Step 7: In a heavy skillet, melt 1/4 cup butter. Arrange a single layer of eggplant in the skillet and brown on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining eggplant slices, adding more butter as needed.

Step 8: In the greased baking dish, layer 1/3 of the meat sauce, 1/2 of the eggplant, 1 cup mozzarella and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers. Add remaining meat sauce and top with remaining Parmesan cheese.

Step 9: Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Garnish with green pepper rings and parsley.

Tags
basil
best recipes
breadcrumbs
cook
eggplant
eggplant parmesan
entree
ground beef
hearty
italian food
oregano
parmesan
seasonal
tomato sauce
food recipe
main dish
cooking for a crowd
Hearty Eggplant Parmesan
marjoram