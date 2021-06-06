Step 1: Peel 1 medium eggplant, if desired, and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt; let stand for 1 hour. Pat moisture off with paper towels.

Step 2: In a very large saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon butter; add 1 chopped onion and 1/3 cup chopped green bell pepper. Saute until the onion is translucent.

Step 3: Add 1 pound ground beef, cooking over medium heat and stirring to crumble, until beef is browned. Drain.

Step 4: Add 1 (28-ounce) can coarsely chopped tomatoes, 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon dried basil, 1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.

Step 5: Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish.

Step 6: Dip eggplant slices into the egg mixture (made from 2 eggs beaten with 4 tablespoons milk) and then into 3/4 cup dry bread crumbs, coating well.

Step 7: In a heavy skillet, melt 1/4 cup butter. Arrange a single layer of eggplant in the skillet and brown on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining eggplant slices, adding more butter as needed.

Step 8: In the greased baking dish, layer 1/3 of the meat sauce, 1/2 of the eggplant, 1 cup mozzarella and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers. Add remaining meat sauce and top with remaining Parmesan cheese.

Step 9: Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Garnish with green pepper rings and parsley.