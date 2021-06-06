This is the kind of eggplant Parmesan that can make anyone an eggplant lover. The breading, the cheese and the meaty sauce show off the vegetable to best effect.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 medium eggplant
- 2 Teaspoons salt (divided use)
- 1 Tablespoon plus 1/2 cup butter or margarine (divided use)
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1/3 Cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 1 (28-ounce) can tomatoes, undrained and coarsely chopped (diced works well, too)
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried whole oregano
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried whole basil
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried whole marjoram
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 2 eggs, beaten with 4 tablespoons milk
- 3/4 Cups dry bread crumbs
- 2 Cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 3/4 Cups grated Parmesan cheese
- Green pepper rings and fresh parsley sprigs, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Peel 1 medium eggplant, if desired, and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt; let stand for 1 hour. Pat moisture off with paper towels.
Step 2: In a very large saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon butter; add 1 chopped onion and 1/3 cup chopped green bell pepper. Saute until the onion is translucent.
Step 3: Add 1 pound ground beef, cooking over medium heat and stirring to crumble, until beef is browned. Drain.
Step 4: Add 1 (28-ounce) can coarsely chopped tomatoes, 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon dried basil, 1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.
Step 5: Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish.
Step 6: Dip eggplant slices into the egg mixture (made from 2 eggs beaten with 4 tablespoons milk) and then into 3/4 cup dry bread crumbs, coating well.
Step 7: In a heavy skillet, melt 1/4 cup butter. Arrange a single layer of eggplant in the skillet and brown on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining eggplant slices, adding more butter as needed.
Step 8: In the greased baking dish, layer 1/3 of the meat sauce, 1/2 of the eggplant, 1 cup mozzarella and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers. Add remaining meat sauce and top with remaining Parmesan cheese.
Step 9: Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Garnish with green pepper rings and parsley.