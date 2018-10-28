Arby’s Deep-Fried Turkey Sandwiches Serve Up Flavor Without The Fuss

Deep-frying a Thanksgiving turkey is a trendy preparation technique, but it’s not easy and can even be dangerous. Turkey fryers can tip over, spilling hot oil and causing injuries and even a fire. But now you can get the taste without the trouble at your local Arby’s, which is offering three different deep-fried turkey sandwiches.

Arby’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but deep-fried turkey menu items were around last fall, too, and are available for a limited time. The meat is oven-roasted before being deep-fried and used for sandwiches. You may have seen the catchy commercials featuring H. Jon Benjamin, who voices Bob Belcher on the animated hit “Bob’s Burgers,” playing Arby’s “head of sandwiches.”

“How did Arby’s finally make the turkey sandwich exciting?” he asks in one ad. “We deep-fried it. Just the turkey part, not the whole sandwich. For now.”

Three sandwiches feature the deep-fried turkey, and none of them require you to mess with hot oil and a tricky deep-fryer.

The deep-fried turkey BLT features the turkey layered with crisp pepper bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and mayo and served on a bun.



Arby's The deep-fried turkey BLT features crisp pepper bacon and more.

The most traditional T-Day dinner sandwich is the Gobbler, a turkey sandwich served on honey-wheat bread, and topped with pepper bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and a Thanksgiving-inspired cranberry spread.

Like things spicier? The Cajun deep-fried turkey sandwich is a bird of a different feather. It features the fried turkey breast on a bun with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, crispy onions, a Cajun spread and Cajun seasoning.



Arby's The Cajun deep-fried turkey sandwich turns on the spice.

The fried turkey options aren’t Arby’s only creative menu item in recent months. The chain also introduced a seared duck sandwich topped with smoked cherry sauce and slow-pulled smoked beef short rib sandwiches. And if the new sandwiches have you dreaming of Thanksgiving, check out 25 ways to cook a turkey.