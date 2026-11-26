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With the holiday season in full swing, it's about time to start thinking about what you're going to give as gifts for your loved ones. And if you have foodies or home cooks in your life, then you may be on the lookout for gifts that are related to food or cooking. In this case, if you have a Costco membership, then you'll find no shortage of kitchen gifts in 2026. To help you parse through Costco's inventory, we've made this list of the absolute best gift ideas for anyone who loves food and cooking.

This list includes cookware or bakeware sets, essential cooking ingredients, small appliances, cookbooks, and more. Maybe you're looking for a gift for someone who is just getting into cooking at home, or maybe you're on the hunt for the perfect product to gift the home cook who (seemingly) already has everything. Either way, Costco has you covered with a wide range of gift options. And once you get all of your gift buying out of the way, you can focus on what you'll be serving at a holiday dinner (and be sure to check out our best holiday recipes if you need inspiration).