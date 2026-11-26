The 18 Absolute Best Costco Kitchen Gifts For 2026
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With the holiday season in full swing, it's about time to start thinking about what you're going to give as gifts for your loved ones. And if you have foodies or home cooks in your life, then you may be on the lookout for gifts that are related to food or cooking. In this case, if you have a Costco membership, then you'll find no shortage of kitchen gifts in 2026. To help you parse through Costco's inventory, we've made this list of the absolute best gift ideas for anyone who loves food and cooking.
This list includes cookware or bakeware sets, essential cooking ingredients, small appliances, cookbooks, and more. Maybe you're looking for a gift for someone who is just getting into cooking at home, or maybe you're on the hunt for the perfect product to gift the home cook who (seemingly) already has everything. Either way, Costco has you covered with a wide range of gift options. And once you get all of your gift buying out of the way, you can focus on what you'll be serving at a holiday dinner (and be sure to check out our best holiday recipes if you need inspiration).
Our Place 14-Piece Essentials Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
Firstly, we have this set from Our Place, which comes with 14 pieces of cookware. It has all the, well, essentials, so it's great for anyone who wants to overhaul their cookware. It comes with three fry pans, two saucepans with matching lids, a stockpot with lid, and three silicone liners. The pieces are nonstick, scratch-resistant, and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The set's pieces even have heat distribution and stay-cool handles for safety. Choose between three colors: black, cream, or blue.
Buy the Our Place 14-piece cookware set from Costco for $229 or $179.99 on sale.
Kinder's Organic Signature Grill Variety Pack
You can't go wrong with this variety pack from Kinder's, which has four delicious seasoning blends and two tasty sauces. The seasonings include Grilled Chicken (with sea salt, garlic, and herbs), Buttery Steakhouse, Butcher's Burger Blend (with cracked pepper and garlic), and All Purpose (a meat and veggie rub) — each of these comes in a six-ounce container. As for the sauces, the pack includes Original BBQ Sauce and Sweet & Tangy Dipping Sauce, both of which come in 15.5-ounce bottles.
Buy the Kinder's Organic Signature Grill Variety Pack from Costco for $9.97.
over&back 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
This 16-piece dinnerware set from over&back is both classy and practical. It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, four dinner bowls, and four cereal bowls. And you get to choose between six beautiful color choices: beige, blue, dark gray, gray, light green, or white. Your loved one will be dying to host a dinner party to show off this set (and be sure to have them read our guide on how to set your dinner party table like a pro).
Buy the over&back 16-piece dinnerware set from Costco for $49.99.
Fortessa Royal Pacific Brushed Champagne 20-Piece Flatware Set
Maybe your loved one already has dinnerware, but needs new utensils — in this case, buy them this 20-piece flatware set from Fortessa. It has a gorgeous brushed champagne hue that will give any dinner table a more elegant look. The set comes with four table forks, four dessert forks, four soup spoons, four teaspoons, and four table knives. Also, these pieces are dishwasher-safe and made from 18/10 stainless steel.
Buy the Fortessa brushed champagne 20-piece flatware set from Costco for $119.99.
Mediterranean: The Ultimate Cookbook
If you need a gift for someone who already has the best cookware and dinnerware sets, along with all the necessary appliances and fancy ingredients, then the present you may be looking for is a cookbook — like "Mediterranean: The Ultimate Cookbook" by Derek Bissonnette. The book has over 300 recipes, including cornbread and crab-stuffed branzino and a spinach, apple, and fennel salad with smoked trout. It also includes informative breakdowns of key Mediterranean ingredients.
Buy "Mediterranean: The Ultimate Cookbook" from Costco for $29.99.
Staub 9-Piece Kitchen Tool Set
For anyone who needs a set of basic (but essential) kitchen utensils, buy this nine-piece collection from Straub. It comes with a spatula, serving spoon, skimming ladle, wok turner, serving turner, rice spoon, pastry brush, multi-function spoon, and soup ladle. Designed for durability, the tools are made with black matte silicone (which is heat-safe) and have ergonomic wooden handles.
Buy the Staub nine-piece kitchen tool set from Costco for $99.99.
TRE Olive Merenda Gift Box
Here's an elegant and fancy-feeling present idea: the TRE Olive Merenda gift box. The box comes with six high-quality products that will impress any foodie, like a 16.9-ounce tin of extra virgin olive oil, a 3.4-ounce bottle of Riserva balsamic vinegar, a 9.8-ounce jar of Calabrian olives, a 5-ounce package of Salt & Twine Hot Calabrian dry-aged salami, a one-ounce tin of Asiago-flavored wine chips, and a .5-ounce bag of a spice blend for dipping.
Buy the TRE Olivia Merenda gift box from Costco for $69.99.
Trudeau 6-Piece Ceramic Seasoning Station
If you know a home cook who likes to keep their kitchen aesthetically pleasing (while still being practical), this is the perfect gift. This six-piece ceramic seasoning station comes with the following: a salt mill, a pepper mill, a salt cellar, two oil and vinegar bottles, and one Acacia tray. Each of the containers sits perfectly atop the tray, making for a sleek and contained station to hold your most important oils and vinegars, as well as salt and pepper (which are crucial to just about any dish). Choose between two color schemes: beige or gray.
Buy the Trudeau six-piece ceramic seasoning station from Costco for $34.99.
Lodge Chef Collection 2-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set
Anyone who is serious about cooking should own a cast iron skillet, if they don't already. After all, there's a ton of cast iron skillet recipes that you probably didn't even know about. With that in mind, consider gifting this two-piece set from Lodge, which comes with a 12-inch everyday cast iron and a 14-inch cast iron skillet. Plus, the cast iron is so versatile — use it on the stove, in the oven, or even on the grill.
Buy the Lodge Chef Collection two-piece cast iron skillet set from Costco for $79.99.
Terra Delyssa First Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil
It's always a good idea to be stocked up on high-quality olive oil — which is why this set from Costco makes for such a great gift. Terra Delyssa's extra virgin olive oil is made with 100% Tunisian olives and cold-pressed for four hours (which helps preserve natural antioxidants). And the result is a well-made olive oil with a smooth yet fresh flavor. This set comes with three squeezable bottles (each of which is 25.5 ounces).
Buy the Terra Delyssa three-pack of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil from Costco for $34.99.
Caro Home Everyday 100% Cotton Kitchen Towels, 8-Pack
You really can't go wrong with gifting a nice set of kitchen towels, as you know they'll get plenty of use. These kitchen towels from Caro Home are 100% cotton and machine washable. There are four color schemes to choose from (beige, black, gray, and red), all of which come with a mix of solid colors and various stripe patterns. It's also one of the most budget-friendly gift ideas on this list, as a bonus.
Buy the eight-pack of Caro Home kitchen towels from Costco for $19.99.
bella 12x24 XL Fold and Store Griddle
There are so many different ways to make use of a griddle — from pancakes and eggs to burgers and steaks and more. This 12-by-24-inch griddle from bella has a ceramic non-stick coating and a 1500-watt heating system. And the best part? It's the "fold and store" griddle, so it literally folds up to half its size and can be stored vertically — so even those who have smaller kitchen spaces can take advantage of this griddle.
Buy the bella Fold and Store griddle from Costco for $29.99.
Trudeau Nesting Serving Bowls, 2-Piece
These serving bowls from Trudeau are simple and elegant, so they'll fit into any kitchen aesthetic. The serving bowls can be used for, well, serving dishes such as salads or other side dishes. But they can also be used as decorative bowls, such as for storing fruit or homemade baked goods. There are two sizes (10-inch and 11-inch), and they're nestable, making them easier to store.
Buy the two-piece set of Trudeau nesting serving bowls from Costco for $14.99.
Tiger 5.5-Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer
If you know someone who cooks rice frequently — perhaps even with most meals — and they don't already have a rice cooker, then this is a must-buy for them as this year's gift. Plus, there are so many things you probably didn't even know that you can make in the rice cooker, so it's definitely worth a purchase. This rice cooker from Tiger holds 5.5 cups, has multiple cooking settings, and a "keep warm" function (which works for up to 12 hours).
Buy the Tiger rice cooker and warmer from Costco for $99.99.
Simply Ina - Costco Exclusive Edition
If there's a foodie in your life who is a fan of Ina Garten, buy them "Simply Ina" from Costco. Costco's version is an exclusive edition — it includes an introduction letter to Costco shoppers from Garten herself, excerpt pages from Garten's memoir, and a book marker/ribbon. The book contains 85 recipes from Garten, including a roasted halibut with a potato chip crust and a skillet pasta with sausage and mozzarella.
Buy "Simply Ina" from Costco for $24.99.
Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set
Here's another gift box that will definitely impress any foodie — especially one that loves to cook with truffle. This luxury set from Borgo de Medici comes with black truffle-flavored dipping oil, black truffle sauce, black truffle salt, black truffle egg linguine pasta, black truffle balsamic glaze, and black truffle risotto (all of which come from Italy). Perhaps they can try making something like our black truffle mashed potatoes first.
Buy the Borgo de Medici luxury truffle tray set from Costco for $54.99.
MIU 3-Piece Wood Fiber Cutting Board
Here's a practical gift that will be appreciated: a three-piece cutting board set. These wood fiber boards are made with naturally renewable materials (specifically, paper composite). They're dual-sided, dishwasher-safe, and have non-slip feet to keep them in place. There are three sizes, each of which is a different natural color (nutmeg, eggnog, and coffee colored).
Buy the MIU three-piece wood fiber cutting board from Costco for $27.99.
Cuisinart CompactMax Slim 8-Qt Basket Air Fryer Pro
It would be hard to find someone who won't love having an air fryer — after all, it can be used for a wide variety of dishes, including plenty of appetizing recipes for everyday meals. So, if there's a home cook in your life who doesn't have an air fryer, buy them this Cuisinart CompactMax Slim one, which is designed for smaller spaces. It has six cooking functions and five air fry presets. Additionally, it has an eight-quart capacity and adjustable temperature.
Buy the Cuisinart CompactMax Slim air fryer from Costco for $79.99.