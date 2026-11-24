While oatmeal may be one of the more classic breakfast choices out there (and one of the most eco-friendly), this blueberry oatmeal is favored for a reason. Customers have the choice to customize it. Instead of being steeped in hot water, you can choose to have your oats stepped in milk; from two percent to almond, coconut, oat, soy, and even heavy cream or half and half. You can also choose to add a quarter of an inch of milk on top, if you prefer your oatmeal milkier and thinner in consistency. Alongside the blueberries, nuts, seeds, and agave this oatmeal can be topped with, brown sugar and dried fruit are also options that can be chosen when placing your order. And for those who prefer their porridge extra sweet, you can also ask to add in an extra pump of the classic or honey blend syrup or even a few sweetener packets on the side.

Satisfied customers have taken to Reddit to explain how they customizes their Starbucks oatmeal. "I HATE Oatmeal. Unless it comes from Starbucks. It's like this perfect porridge consistency... Chewy and yummy and not soupy. I always ask for half the water to get it that way," one Redditor stated. Another remarked, "It's so good. Right after you get it add the nuts and about half the brown sugar to the top and then close it back up for another minute. It softens the nuts and they're oh so good." Evidently, this hearty breakfast makes for a go-to breakfast for many. The next time you are considering picking up a quick morning meal at your local Starbucks, consider this Hearty Blueberry Oatmeal as a top contender!