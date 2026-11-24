The Starbucks Breakfast Item Consumer Reports Ranks The Best
From its invention of the original seasonal pumpkin spice latte to the coffee blends and flavored capsules that line grocery store shelves nationwide, Starbucks has become much more that the 40 thousand plus coffee shops it operates around the globe. But out of its breakfast offerings that include menu items like a double-smoked bacon, cheddar, and egg sandwich, ham and swiss croissants, alongside a variety of bagels, yogurts, and steel-cut oatmeals, you may be wondering what breakfast item really tastes the best. Well, according to taste testers at Consumer Reports, Starbucks' Hearty Blueberry Oatmeal earned the highest score out of the many Starbucks breakfast options considered (just note that when pitted against other fast food restaurant breakfasts, though, this porridge did not come in first overall).
Starbucks' Hearty Blueberry Oatmeal was released in January of 2013. Made with a mix of rolled and steel cut oats and topped with blueberries, a nut and seed medley, and drizzled with agave syrup, this oatmeal makes for a tasty and quick breakfast. And for anyone rushing to work, this oatmeal takes the barista just five minutes to prepare, as all it needs is to be steeped in some hot water or milk. With 280 calories, this morning meal makes for a great option for those looking for something light but filling enough to get you through the beginning of the day.
Starbucks Oatmeal may not be the most exciting breakfast choice, but it's highly customizable
While oatmeal may be one of the more classic breakfast choices out there (and one of the most eco-friendly), this blueberry oatmeal is favored for a reason. Customers have the choice to customize it. Instead of being steeped in hot water, you can choose to have your oats stepped in milk; from two percent to almond, coconut, oat, soy, and even heavy cream or half and half. You can also choose to add a quarter of an inch of milk on top, if you prefer your oatmeal milkier and thinner in consistency. Alongside the blueberries, nuts, seeds, and agave this oatmeal can be topped with, brown sugar and dried fruit are also options that can be chosen when placing your order. And for those who prefer their porridge extra sweet, you can also ask to add in an extra pump of the classic or honey blend syrup or even a few sweetener packets on the side.
Satisfied customers have taken to Reddit to explain how they customizes their Starbucks oatmeal. "I HATE Oatmeal. Unless it comes from Starbucks. It's like this perfect porridge consistency... Chewy and yummy and not soupy. I always ask for half the water to get it that way," one Redditor stated. Another remarked, "It's so good. Right after you get it add the nuts and about half the brown sugar to the top and then close it back up for another minute. It softens the nuts and they're oh so good." Evidently, this hearty breakfast makes for a go-to breakfast for many. The next time you are considering picking up a quick morning meal at your local Starbucks, consider this Hearty Blueberry Oatmeal as a top contender!