If you want to elevate mac and cheese — which is already one of the most irresistible comfort foods — then it's likely that you'll make a batch of baked mac and cheese, complete with a breadcrumb topping. While this will undeniably come out delicious, there's also a way to upgrade the dish even further: skip the breadcrumbs and use Cheez-Its for the topping instead.

This is exactly what we do in our recipe for Cheez-It mac and cheese, which consists of a classic mac and cheese base but is taken to the next level with crushed Cheez-Its on top. The dish is baked, resulting in a topping that has the same satisfying crunch that breadcrumbs will give you, but with an extra cheesy flavor. After all, if you're making mac and cheese, then you're already a cheese lover — so why not make it as cheesy as possible? Plus, it barely requires any extra effort on your part, as you'll be able to crush up a bag of Cheez-Its within minutes. And you can crush the Cheez-Its into the size of your choice. So, if you want a bigger crunch, you can keep the broken-up pieces a bit bigger, rather than crushed finely (which also works just as well, if that's your preference).

It's a unique take on the classic dish that will make it feel even more comforting and hearty. It can make for an unexpected showstopper at a dinner party you're hosting, impressing your guests with a dish that's extra cheesy and extra flavorful.