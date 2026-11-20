Skip Breadcrumbs: Make Baked Mac And Cheese Special With This Topping
If you want to elevate mac and cheese — which is already one of the most irresistible comfort foods — then it's likely that you'll make a batch of baked mac and cheese, complete with a breadcrumb topping. While this will undeniably come out delicious, there's also a way to upgrade the dish even further: skip the breadcrumbs and use Cheez-Its for the topping instead.
This is exactly what we do in our recipe for Cheez-It mac and cheese, which consists of a classic mac and cheese base but is taken to the next level with crushed Cheez-Its on top. The dish is baked, resulting in a topping that has the same satisfying crunch that breadcrumbs will give you, but with an extra cheesy flavor. After all, if you're making mac and cheese, then you're already a cheese lover — so why not make it as cheesy as possible? Plus, it barely requires any extra effort on your part, as you'll be able to crush up a bag of Cheez-Its within minutes. And you can crush the Cheez-Its into the size of your choice. So, if you want a bigger crunch, you can keep the broken-up pieces a bit bigger, rather than crushed finely (which also works just as well, if that's your preference).
It's a unique take on the classic dish that will make it feel even more comforting and hearty. It can make for an unexpected showstopper at a dinner party you're hosting, impressing your guests with a dish that's extra cheesy and extra flavorful.
How to customize the baked Cheez-It mac and cheese
Firstly, you can choose any Cheez-It flavor that you want. Of course, you can't go wrong with the original flavor, but there are also other Cheez-It flavors that would make for a fantastic topping. For example, there's the white cheddar or the smoked gouda options — both of these will bring in a more unique cheese flavor than the classic.
There's also the Hot & Spicy Cheez-It flavor, which could be used to add a kick of heat to the dish, if that's something that you're in the mood for. Then, there's the Extra Cheesy version (in both the classic flavor and the white cheddar) if you really want to go the extra mile on cheesiness. Or, for the biggest crunch possible, opt for the Extra Crunchy variation (which comes in the Bold Cheddar flavor). This mac and cheese hack would also work with Cheez-It dupes, if that's what you have on hand — and, if you're interested, we have a ranking of seven Cheez-It imposters because, of course, some are better than others.
Then, you can use the Cheez-It trick for any of your favorite mac and cheese recipes — and it may be fun to experiment with finding the best Cheez-It flavor for different mac and cheese versions. For example, maybe you pair hamburger mac and cheese with Extra Toasty Cheez-Its. Then, of course, there's the obvious pairing of white cheddar Cheez-Its with white cheddar mac and cheese.