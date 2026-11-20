7 Rare Thanksgiving Dishware Sets Worth Hunting Down
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An elegant Thanksgiving feast deserves more than a hodgepodge of mismatched plates, cups, and silverware pulled from different cupboards. If you're dreaming of a holiday table worthy of the Queen's presence, you don't need to shell out thousands for a fine china dishware set. Sometimes, turkey-themed table settings are hiding out in your local thrift store. Stacked among rare Pyrex designs and vintage Lenox china patterns could be Thanksgiving dishware sets that not only steal the spotlight away from the festive bird, but are worth a pretty penny online.
From the historic pottery towns of England to ornate Japanese designs and classic turkey motifs, vintage dishware sets offer plenty of ways to make a Thanksgiving tablescape memorable. And you don't have to take out a loan or cut the pricier menu items to get them either. Finding these timeless turkey treasures takes patience, determination, and a little luck. However, if you know what designs to look for and how to check if they're authentic, you can trot from the thrift store to the turkey table in no time. We selected seven rare Thanksgiving dishware sets worth hunting down at thrift stores. Keep your eyes peeled for these nostalgic, classic sets on your next shopping trip, and hopefully you can score one that will even make Martha Stewart jealous.
Johnson Brothers Barnyard King
Johnson Brothers was one of the most successful pottery companies in the Staffordshire, England, pottery hub. Founded in 1883, it established a reputation for its transferware and detailed, semi-porcelain dishware. "Barnyard King" was produced from 1950 to 1970 and features a blue-and-rust-colored turkey in front of a faint brown farm landscape, with an outer brown rim of geese, squirrels, and leaves. A 12-piece dinner plate set is listed on eBay for $580. To ensure authenticity, the bottoms will read "Barnyard King," with a giant turkey, and "Made in England" underneath. The Johnson Bros name will also be on it.
Spode Festival Blue
Spode has played a vital role in shaping the British pottery industry since its founding in 1770. Still producing its earthenware and bone china in England, the brand is known for its vintage, modern, and seasonal patterns. One of the most stunning Thanksgiving pieces is Festival Blue. It features vibrant blue-and-white colors, a giant turkey, and a floral motif. It was only produced from 1997 to 1999, but it's a hot commodity among collectors. An eight-piece dinner plate set is going for $650 on Chairish. Look for the small "Spode" stamp, "Made in England," and "Festival" on the bottom.
Rowland & Marsellus 4343
Known for its souvenir ware and other colorful china patterns, Rowland & Marsellus operated in New York from 1893 to 1938. The New York-based brand distributed its products and partnered with England-based potters to produce its lines. The "4343" pattern features a multicolored turkey, with several smaller turkeys and a menagerie of florals and ornate motifs around the outer edge. It was discontinued when the company shuttered. A set of 12 4343 plates is going for $450 on eBay. To identify a piece, ensure it has the brown R&M cursive logo inside a diamond and "Staffordshire, England" on the bottom.
Royal Stafford Homeland Turkey
From 1845 to 2025, Royal Stafford was at the center of England's pottery industry. The company earned a reputation for its hand-painted ceramics and fine bone china, especially its seasonal Halloween, Christmas, and Thanksgiving designs. Introduced in 2016, the prized Homeland Turkey pattern features a brown acorn rim, colorful oak leaves, and a rust-colored turkey at the center on rural farmland. A set of 12 is listed on eBay for $250. To ensure authenticity, look for the "Royal Stafford" name, a black crown stamp, and "Made in the Heart of the Potteries England" on the bottom.
Maruta MAR2
Maruta has a variety of valuable and rare turkey patterns. While not much information is out there, the Japan-based company designed earthenware and fine bone china from about the '40s to the '60s. Patterns included colorful florals and traditional Japanese landscapes and designs. The MAR2 features a light- and dark-brown large turkey at the center, with a big feathered tail and a brown-and-burgundy floral pattern and scrollwork around the edge. A 25-piece set is going for $275 on eBay. To ensure authenticity, pieces will have the cursive "MarutaWare" and "Japan" in small letters on the bottom.
Johnson Brothers His Majesty
The Johnson Brothers earn another spot on our list for the pattern aptly named "His Majesty." With an "England 1883" backstamp, the pattern was made from 2004 to 2016. It features a mostly brown and red giant turkey with a fanned tail in front of a fence with colorful berries and nuts and brown floral scrollwork surrounding it. A 16-piece set, including plates, bowls, mugs, and saucers, is listed for $432 on eBay. The bottom of this pattern will also read "His Majesty," with the Johnson Brothers name and the "JB" logo.
Queen's China Thanksgiving Blue
Queen's China Thanksgiving Blue features a stunning blue-and-white turkey with an intricate leaf-and-hibiscus outer edge. Queen's was originally made by George Warrilow & Sons in Longton, one of England's pottery hubs, in 1875. Rosina China purchased it in 1941 and produced the line until 1988 before becoming part of Churchill China Group. No exact dates are known for when this pattern was made, but it has been discontinued. A 32-piece set is listed for over $1,400 on Replacements, Ltd. Look for the "Queen's" logo on the bottom, a small crown, and "Myott Factory" to ensure authenticity.