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An elegant Thanksgiving feast deserves more than a hodgepodge of mismatched plates, cups, and silverware pulled from different cupboards. If you're dreaming of a holiday table worthy of the Queen's presence, you don't need to shell out thousands for a fine china dishware set. Sometimes, turkey-themed table settings are hiding out in your local thrift store. Stacked among rare Pyrex designs and vintage Lenox china patterns could be Thanksgiving dishware sets that not only steal the spotlight away from the festive bird, but are worth a pretty penny online.

From the historic pottery towns of England to ornate Japanese designs and classic turkey motifs, vintage dishware sets offer plenty of ways to make a Thanksgiving tablescape memorable. And you don't have to take out a loan or cut the pricier menu items to get them either. Finding these timeless turkey treasures takes patience, determination, and a little luck. However, if you know what designs to look for and how to check if they're authentic, you can trot from the thrift store to the turkey table in no time. We selected seven rare Thanksgiving dishware sets worth hunting down at thrift stores. Keep your eyes peeled for these nostalgic, classic sets on your next shopping trip, and hopefully you can score one that will even make Martha Stewart jealous.