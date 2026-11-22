Creating a dedicated space to prepare that first cup of coffee in the morning can prime your day. However, not every kitchen counter or nook is big enough to accommodate a coffee machine and the messy assortment of syrups, capsules, and beans that come with it. If you're looking for a creative solution to this problem, consider turning an old kitchen cabinet with glass fronted panels into a chic coffee bar like TikToker Sheri Wilson.

To get started, give your cabinet a good clean to remove any grease or dirt on the surface before priming and painting in your choice of color (both inside and out, including the shelving). Select a hue that matches your kitchen or dining room walls so it can blend in without overpowering the space, or choose a contrasting option to turn it into a striking feature. Then all you need to do is switch the handles for ones that complement the style of the other hardware in the room, make an opening at the very back for electrical socket access, and load up the revamped hutch with all of your coffee bar paraphernalia. Feel free to slide in a coffee machine from a high-end brand to give your finished bar a luxury vibe or opt for a cheaper option, like one of these 15 affordable coffee makers from Walmart, to make a style statement without breaking the bank.