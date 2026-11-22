DIY-Er Turns Old Kitchen Cabinet Into Chic Coffee Bar
Creating a dedicated space to prepare that first cup of coffee in the morning can prime your day. However, not every kitchen counter or nook is big enough to accommodate a coffee machine and the messy assortment of syrups, capsules, and beans that come with it. If you're looking for a creative solution to this problem, consider turning an old kitchen cabinet with glass fronted panels into a chic coffee bar like TikToker Sheri Wilson.
To get started, give your cabinet a good clean to remove any grease or dirt on the surface before priming and painting in your choice of color (both inside and out, including the shelving). Select a hue that matches your kitchen or dining room walls so it can blend in without overpowering the space, or choose a contrasting option to turn it into a striking feature. Then all you need to do is switch the handles for ones that complement the style of the other hardware in the room, make an opening at the very back for electrical socket access, and load up the revamped hutch with all of your coffee bar paraphernalia. Feel free to slide in a coffee machine from a high-end brand to give your finished bar a luxury vibe or opt for a cheaper option, like one of these 15 affordable coffee makers from Walmart, to make a style statement without breaking the bank.
Stock your upcycled coffee bar with syrups and capsules
Using a large freestanding cabinet to house all your coffee essentials is super useful if you have several varieties of coffee beans, capsules, and syrups in your home. You can line everything up on a single shelf, put similar items together, or use pretty baskets and bowls to hide a large supply of coffee pods, filters, tamping tools, or other must-haves for your coffee bar, like milk frothers and more. Better yet, once you've prepped your cup of Joe, everything can be closed off and contained simply by shutting the doors.
For extra whimsy, install a kitchen rail at the back of a shelf to hang all your favorite cappuccino and espresso mugs, clatter in some cute demitasse spoons, and add a stack of funky coasters. You might also like to line the back of the cabinets in a patterned or textured wallpaper to bring a touch of unique character to your coffee bar, station a battery-operated lamp inside, or add a spice shelf for housing cinnamon, cocoa powder, or vanilla sugar. Another idea is to decant your syrups and coffee pods into matching jars to give the entire unit a minimalist but cohesive feel. Alternatively, go all out and turn your coffee bar into a cozy hot cocoa station over the winter with the addition of marshmallows and candy canes. Make this idea your own.