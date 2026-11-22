A regular bun is fine, but when you want something that takes your sandwich to the next level, a pretzel bun adds salty, chewy, savory goodness that becomes a taste experience. Risen with yeast and dipped in an alkaline bath of baking soda and water before baking, the bun-shaped rolls are then finished with pretzel salt. The result is a sturdy carrier for meat, melted cheese, bacon, and a variety of sauces and toppings, making it one of the best breads to put a burger on.

If you've ever eaten at a local specialty burger joint, you've likely tried a pretzel bun and loved it. However, many chains now offer these delicious breads as part of their regular menu. Customers may have the option to sub a plain bun with a pretzel bun for an upcharge, or select one of the menu offerings that come with it. You can find everything from beef to chicken inside these buns.

No matter what type of sandwich you prefer, the bread you use for its base can elevate it to a scrumptious meal. Some chains offer pretzel buns year-round, but many others only for a limited time. The next time you eat out, try going to one of these restaurants and see if they still have a pretzel bun option on the menu.