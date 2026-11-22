7 Chain Restaurants That Serve Pretzel Buns
A regular bun is fine, but when you want something that takes your sandwich to the next level, a pretzel bun adds salty, chewy, savory goodness that becomes a taste experience. Risen with yeast and dipped in an alkaline bath of baking soda and water before baking, the bun-shaped rolls are then finished with pretzel salt. The result is a sturdy carrier for meat, melted cheese, bacon, and a variety of sauces and toppings, making it one of the best breads to put a burger on.
If you've ever eaten at a local specialty burger joint, you've likely tried a pretzel bun and loved it. However, many chains now offer these delicious breads as part of their regular menu. Customers may have the option to sub a plain bun with a pretzel bun for an upcharge, or select one of the menu offerings that come with it. You can find everything from beef to chicken inside these buns.
No matter what type of sandwich you prefer, the bread you use for its base can elevate it to a scrumptious meal. Some chains offer pretzel buns year-round, but many others only for a limited time. The next time you eat out, try going to one of these restaurants and see if they still have a pretzel bun option on the menu.
Corner Bakery Cafe
If you're craving something other than a burger, try chains with other meat options. The Corner Bakery Cafe lists restaurants across 16 states and Washington, D.C. on its website. The menu features "The Pretzel" sandwich, which comes with a choice of ham or turkey. It's then topped with cheddar cheese, apples, field greens, horseradish Dijonnaise, and hot honey, giving a basic sandwich a unique twist.
Burger King
Burger King introduced the Game Day Pretzel Burger in October 2026. Ingredients include flame-grilled beef, American cheese, bacon, crispy onions, and nacho cheese sauce on a "Superpretzel" bun. The pretzel bun adds chewiness and saltiness to the sandwich. The sandwich is available for a limited time, so inquire at the restaurant before ordering․ You may be in luck. After all,Burger King brought back its BK Melts several times after their initial limited release.
Yard House
Yard House's Oktoberfest menu offers Bier Brat Sliders, pretzel buns with three mini bratwurst sausages, and caramelized onions․ The sliders come with beer cheese sauce, horseradish mustard, and fries․ Bratwurst is slightly different from other types of sausage and is often served with mustard. It's something slightly different for a sandwich, but keep in mind that Bier Brat Sliders are a seasonal menu item and not available year-round.
Ford's Garage
Ford's Garage restaurants are located in nine states․ The chain offers a mushroom Swiss burger on a pretzel bun with cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. The Black-N-Bleu burger features blackened seasoning, blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and a pretzel bun. Both burgers include a lot of toppings, but the flavors differ․ The mushroom Swiss burger is a good choice for someone who doesn't want strong tastes while the Black-N-Bleu burger includes blue cheese and seasoning to give it robustness.
Wendy's
Wendy's has offered pretzel bun options on occasion since introducing the Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger in 2013. In August 2026, Wendy's brought back pretzel buns with the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger. Toppings include beef, Muenster cheese, bacon, fried onions, pickles, honey mustard, and beer cheese sauce. Chicken lovers aren't left out. Wendy's has offered a Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich with the same or similar ingredients. These sandwiches aren't regular menu items, so check your local Wendy's to see if they're available.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A introduced the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich in August 2025. Ingredients included a breaded chicken fillet on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bacon․ A Dijon mustard sauce came on the side. Unfortunately, this sandwich was only available for a limited time. No national announcement has been made to resume serving the sandwich at restaurants, but it could be offered again in the future. Pay attention to the chain's website and talk to local managers to discover plans for another pretzel bun sandwich in future.
Sonic
Sonic Drive-In has sold hot dogs on pretzel buns in the past. Items added in 2013 included the Original Pretzel Dog and Cheesy Bacon Pretzel Dog, which were also offered in 2014. It reintroduced pretzel dogs in the summer of 2017, too. Then, in October 2025, Sonic launched the Pretzel Bacon Double (or Triple) Sonic Smasher, a sandwich with two (or three) beef patties, American cheese, bacon, fried onions, and creamy mustard on a pretzel bun. Both sandwiches were limited-season offerings that may return to the menu at some point.