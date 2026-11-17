Thanksgiving dinner is usually focused on traditions and festive foods, but the right vintage dishware can command just as much attention and be just as memorable as the menu. Royal Stafford's Homeland Turkey dishware set will ensure more than one bird steals the show on your holiday table. And the best part is you don't need to shell out a fortune or sacrifice your indulgent menu to get it. This Victorian English Pottery-inspired dishware is a charming, nostalgic pattern worth hunting down at your local thrift store. Introduced in 2016, Homeland Turkey features a brown acorn rim, colorful oak leaves, and a rust-colored turkey on rural farmland at the center.

With roots in Staffordshire, England, Royal Stafford was started by Thomas Poole in 1845. Poole began using the trade name "Royal Stafford" as early as 1900, and by 1945, after a few mergers, the brand began producing fine bone china tableware and ceramics. The company earned a reputation for its hand-painted details, ornate designs, and life-like depictions on its plates, teacups, and seasonal collections. Until its liquidation in February 2025, the brand's factory was at the center of Burslem, a historic town in the Stoke-on-Trent region known as the "Mother Town" of the pottery and ceramics industry. While the pattern was discontinued in 2025 when the company shuttered, trotting through a thrift store to hunt it down will give you one more thing to be thankful for this holiday season.