As kitchen islands are standalone items, they allow for free-flow movement, creating a fluid space for mingling. However, one of the downsides of kitchen islands is that they also require more clearance to ensure there's plenty of room around them for that movement, which means they are not ideal for spaces with a limited footprint. You may also need more clearance if you want to fit a dishwasher under the island so it can be opened without restriction. Just bear in mind that even thrifted kitchen islands can be expensive due to their size, the additional cabinetry underneath, and whether you'll be running electrical cables through the floor for an island stovetop or installing plumbing for a sink.

A peninsula is a genius kitchen island alternative for a small cooking space because it's cheaper and doesn't take up as much room. Moreover it acts as a physical divide between the kitchen and the other surrounding areas, which can be useful if you want to demarcate each zone of an open plan space. A peninsula also guarantees greater privacy for home cooks who like to focus on the job without anyone else getting underfoot and is easy to gate off to prevent small children or pets from getting into any danger. That said, as this design choice does close off some of the entryway into the kitchen, it reduces that free flow vibe and creates a dead corner cabinet, which can be tricky to access. However, fitting pull-out shelving is an easy fix. So, for your next home reno, which will you choose?