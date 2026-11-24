If you've got a KitchenAid stand mixer at home, you're likely familiar with the standard pieces that come with it, such as a wire whisk, dough hook, and paddle attachment. While you can use this regular paddle to cream butter and sugar together, there's actually a tool that does the job more effectively. It's called a flex edge beater.

The flex edge beater looks very much like a flat beater and has a triangular shape. However, the key difference is that there's a flexible silicone edge on one half of the paddle. As the attachment rotates, the silicone edge scrapes the sides of the bowl, mimicking the action of a spatula and ensuring the sugar is evenly dispersed in the butter. If you use a regular beater, you'll need to pause the machine periodically to scrape the sides down to ensure there aren't any sugar crystals left at the bottom of the bowl or a slick of butter clinging to the side. A flex edge beater eliminates this time-consuming stage and means you can leave your machine running without monitoring; the sugar is fully incorporated into the butter as the paddle turns, creating a mixture that's super-smooth, fluffy, and aerated.

Typically sold as a separate accessory, a flex edge beater can be worth the investment if you make a lot of recipes that require creamed butter and sugar as the primary base, such as a homemade pound cake. The creaming stage incorporates air into the butter and produces baked goods that have a tender crumb and light texture.