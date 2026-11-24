This Is The Best KitchenAid Attachment For Creaming Butter And Sugar
If you've got a KitchenAid stand mixer at home, you're likely familiar with the standard pieces that come with it, such as a wire whisk, dough hook, and paddle attachment. While you can use this regular paddle to cream butter and sugar together, there's actually a tool that does the job more effectively. It's called a flex edge beater.
The flex edge beater looks very much like a flat beater and has a triangular shape. However, the key difference is that there's a flexible silicone edge on one half of the paddle. As the attachment rotates, the silicone edge scrapes the sides of the bowl, mimicking the action of a spatula and ensuring the sugar is evenly dispersed in the butter. If you use a regular beater, you'll need to pause the machine periodically to scrape the sides down to ensure there aren't any sugar crystals left at the bottom of the bowl or a slick of butter clinging to the side. A flex edge beater eliminates this time-consuming stage and means you can leave your machine running without monitoring; the sugar is fully incorporated into the butter as the paddle turns, creating a mixture that's super-smooth, fluffy, and aerated.
Typically sold as a separate accessory, a flex edge beater can be worth the investment if you make a lot of recipes that require creamed butter and sugar as the primary base, such as a homemade pound cake. The creaming stage incorporates air into the butter and produces baked goods that have a tender crumb and light texture.
Shoppers praise the time-saving feature of a flex edge beater
One of the downsides of using a stand mixer is that the standard attachments don't always touch the sides of the bowl, even with height adjustments. But the flex edge beater offers a real solution to this common customer complaint, which is illustrated in the positive reviews on the KitchenAid website. One reviewer said "I wasn't sure about buying this attachment at the price but I'm glad I did. No more stopping mixing to wipe down mixture from the sides of the bowl. The [rubberized] blade catches it all. Wish I'd bought it sooner!" Meanwhile another shopper said "What a fantastic idea...the silicone blade really does gather most of the mixture from the edge of the bowl, saving time and effort."
Meanwhile, the best kitchen tools to cream butter and sugar if you don't have a mixer are a mixing bowl and a wooden spoon. This method takes a lot more time but you'll be able to garner the same fluffy results with a measure of elbow grease. Mashing the softened butter down with the back of a fork at the very beginning can help it combine better with the sugar before you start stirring with the spoon.