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Thrift stores are filled with a menagerie of trinkets, treasures, and treats. What appear to be lackluster glass cases and dusty shelves can hold everything from vintage coffee mugs to rare Pyrex patterns worth thousands. It's also the perfect place for Disney lovers to track down ceramic collectibles, glass figurines, and themed coffee mugs. One rare but popular classic Disney mug line among collectors is the Enesco Snow White collection.

The Illinois-based company has been selling a variety of home decor, collectibles, and gifts since 1958. While it produces and distributes over 65 brands and collectibles, it's mostly recognized for its Walt Disney lines, including "Harry Potter," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," the "Grinch Collection," and a Disney princess collection. The Snow White Collection of mugs was introduced in the 1960s and features eight glazed ceramic mugs, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and a matching Snow White ceramic pitcher.

Made in Japan, the mugs bring the 1937 animated film to life with hand-painted, raised relief depictions of each character. They also have pastel-colored handles and a brown-and-gold raised banner with their names. The Snow White mug features her kneeling in the grass holding a blue bird. A single mug is currently going for $40 on eBay, and the set is listed on Poshmark for $95. While Enesco still makes Snow White-themed collectibles, this set has since been discontinued, making these magical mugs all the more enchanting to find in the wild.