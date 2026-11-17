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A wedge of homemade apple pie scattered with a crunchy layer of caramelized sugar is in a league of its own when it comes to nostalgic desserts. But if you haven't got the time to prepare one at home, the store-bought variety can definitely pass muster if you select a quality option and top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. We taste-tested six store-bought apple pies to curate our own ranking, but along with the yummy offerings we savored, there was one that you should definitely avoid: Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed apple pie.

Priced at $7.34 for a 10-inch pie, this dessert came in at the very bottom of the list and failed on two crucial points. Firstly, the pastry was dry and bland even though it had crimped edges and looked appealing at first sight. Yes, the crust was golden but the pastry lid fell apart upon slicing and the base stuck to the pan, making it tricky to remove. This is a big problem if you want to slice and serve the pie to dinner guests because it has to be portioned out messily with a spoon. Secondly, the apples were tart and mushy instead of being toothsome and deliciously sweet. The ingredients list does mention lemon juice concentrate, which could account for the tartness of the filling, however, this is a common addition in an apple pie recipe because the acid in the juice prevents the fruit from browning.