To understand why Chock Full o'Nuts Donut Shop Coffee Blend earned the top spot in Daily Meal's ranking of best donut shop coffee blends, we will look at the history of this iconic old-school coffee brand. Chock Full o'Nuts history traces its roots back to New York City, where William Black began selling nuts at Broadway and 43rd streets in Manhattan back in 1926. The business initially focused on nuts and other dried fruits, but in 1932, the Great Depression changed the course of the business. Given the economic challenges of the time, Black began serving freshly brewed coffee, which gradually gained importance until it became the core of its identity. The Chock Full o'Nuts name remained, even as the business moved away from its original product focus and more than two decades later, in 1953, it introduced the branded packaged coffee, expanding beyond its restaurant counters into customers' homes.

By the 1960s, the brand had become closely associated with the everyday life of New Yorkers; Chock Full o'Nuts operated approximately 80 restaurants, and its coffee was part of the city's daily routine. Its presence was recognizable through its tins, diner-style counters, and advertisements — which included a memorable jingle.

Nearly a century after its founding, Chock Full o'Nuts continues selling coffee under the same name. Today, the brand offers a variety of blends and formats, including ground coffee and K-Cup pods as well as decaffeinated and instant coffee.