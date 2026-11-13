The Best Store-Bought Pecan Pie Beats Trader Joe's By A Mile
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When it comes to holiday desserts, pecan pie is a staple in many households. And while making pecan pie from scratch can be a fun endeavor, sometimes we don't have the time and need to resort to buying a premade one. This is why we ranked six store-bought pecan pies, so that you know which of the options out there are of the best quality. And, with that in mind, maybe you're expecting Trader Joe's pecan pie to take the top spot. After all, TJ's offers plenty of delicious baked goods, such as the popular mini sheet cakes (which are so good that we've even explored what makes the vanilla sheet cake as delicious as it is). But, actually, TJ's version came in fourth, while none other than Whole Foods' pecan pie took the top spot.
We evaluated the flavor and texture of each pie in our ranking, wanting to taste toasted, crunchy pecans and a caramel-y filling. The Whole Foods pie was everything a pecan pie should be, with just the right amount of toastiness, the perfect crunch, and a rich, gooey filling. Even with the pie being on the smaller side — about half the size of Costco's but for the same price — it was well worth every penny.
Customers also love it. On Amazon, the Whole Foods pecan pie has an average customer rating of 4 out of 5 stars (based on nearly 500 reviews). "This is the best pecan pie ever!" declared one reviewer.
What else reviewers say about Whole Foods' pecan pie
The Amazon reviewers who love Whole Foods' pecan pie agree with us about what makes it so special, including the toasted nuttiness and the delectable filling. These shoppers have made it clear that the pie far exceeded their expectations. One reviewer called it one of the best pecan pies they've ever had. "I'm very picky about pies and was actually blown away by the flavor," they said. Another reviewer, who also noted that they didn't expect such high quality, came to a similar conclusion: "This pecan pie was exquisite!"
Another reviewer lamented that this pie isn't available year-round at Whole Foods. "There is no other pecan pie close to it," they wrote, saying that they've bought multiple pies to keep in the freezer for the months when it's not sold in-store. One reviewer praised the freshness of the pecans and the tastiness of the filling, while someone else complimented the fact that it isn't overly sweet. "This pie was perfect in every way," one customer enthusiastically wrote. "Flavor, delicious, crust was perfect[.] Excellent value."
Of course, there were a few detractors. Some reviewers thought it was overbaked, while others complained about the price. (Although, it's worth noting that even many of the positive reviews conceded that it was pricey, but it was still worth the money.) Others stated that the pie was dry or stale. But the negative reviews are few and far between; the majority of shoppers think this pecan pie is delicious, decadent, and worth your money.