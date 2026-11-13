The Best Store-Bought Pecan Pie Beats Trader Joe's By A Mile

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When it comes to holiday desserts, pecan pie is a staple in many households. And while making pecan pie from scratch can be a fun endeavor, sometimes we don't have the time and need to resort to buying a premade one. This is why we ranked six store-bought pecan pies, so that you know which of the options out there are of the best quality. And, with that in mind, maybe you're expecting Trader Joe's pecan pie to take the top spot. After all, TJ's offers plenty of delicious baked goods, such as the popular mini sheet cakes (which are so good that we've even explored what makes the vanilla sheet cake as delicious as it is). But, actually, TJ's version came in fourth, while none other than Whole Foods' pecan pie took the top spot.

We evaluated the flavor and texture of each pie in our ranking, wanting to taste toasted, crunchy pecans and a caramel-y filling. The Whole Foods pie was everything a pecan pie should be, with just the right amount of toastiness, the perfect crunch, and a rich, gooey filling. Even with the pie being on the smaller side — about half the size of Costco's but for the same price — it was well worth every penny.

Customers also love it. On Amazon, the Whole Foods pecan pie has an average customer rating of 4 out of 5 stars (based on nearly 500 reviews). "This is the best pecan pie ever!" declared one reviewer.