6 Store-Bought Pecan Pies, Ranked From Worst To Best

Pecan pie is one of those holiday favorites I find myself craving throughout the year. But that craving can't always be satisfied, as this pie really only becomes available at the grocery store around the holiday season. There's a simple explanation — pecans are harvested from October through December, which may be the reason why this dessert has such a strong association with Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Of course, it's not the only pie to grace the table at holiday gatherings. Pumpkin or sweet potato pies are often the star of the show, but pecan pie has something they don't: crunch. Pecan pie is all about texture and decadence. Toasted nuts, gooey caramel custard, and a flaky crust. It's rich, sweet, filling, and deserves a spot right alongside its creamy counterpart.

Baking this dessert, on the other hand, is not quite as simple as whipping up a pumpkin pie. There are several tips to follow to achieve the perfect pecan pie, such as choosing the right sweetener, type of pecan, and properly mixing and baking the pie. Store-bought is just easier — and it's that time of year. I tried six different store-bought pecan pies so that next time you're hit with a pecan craving, you know exactly where to go and which one to buy. Judging them on the crust, filling, and crunch of the pecan, there was one clear winner, and a few worth trying in between.