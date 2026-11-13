Where To Find Replacement Parts For Your Nespresso Machine
Nothing's worse than your morning coffee routine breaking down. If you rely on a Nespresso and are used to the simplicity of pushing a button to get your cup right when you wake up, any snags in the process are magnified. Nespresso machines suddenly stopping or springing a leak are two of the common complaints customers have with the company. So, when a piece of your Nespresso machine breaks, where do you turn to fix it? Multiple vendors sell replacement parts — from the company itself, to third party sites such as eBay and Amazon, you have choices.
One of the best places to find replacement parts is the manufacturer, since the part is more likely to work. Then the question is: Who made your Nespresso machine? Breville and De'Longhi both make machines licensed in Nespresso's system, as does Nespresso itself. If your machine was made by either Breville or DeLonghi, you can find replacement parts on the companies' websites. Breville has them under the "Support" tab. Select "Find Parts" and then "Nespresso Machines." De'Longhi has the pieces on a separate website devoted to spare parts. If your machine was made by Nespresso, you need to call Nespresso for (at least in the U.S., in some countries you can order more parts online).
Where else to find replacement parts
If your Nespresso machine is still within its lifespan, is having problems, and you don't want to buy parts through the companies that made the coffee makers, you have other options. One place to purchase new parts is Amazon. The online retailer offers a wide array of parts from sellers like the official Nespresso store to the brands you often only see on Amazon, like MFRHYLOEE. Keep in mind that off-brand parts may not always fit, so double check your model number before you order anything. If you're looking to save money, sellers on eBay list new and pre-owned parts you can use on your Nespresso machine.
One other solution a commenter on Reddit offers is to use a 3D printer, or "if you have a buddy that can not stop talking about their 3D printer, ask them to do it for ya." 3D printer enthusiasts share many files online to download to make everything from capsule holders to drip trays.
Once you get any needed new parts for your machine, it's time to ensure you have a regular maintenance routine. Read our guide to cleaning your Nespresso coffee maker to keep your machine running at peak efficiency.