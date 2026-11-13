Where To Find Replacement Parts For Your Nespresso Machine

Nothing's worse than your morning coffee routine breaking down. If you rely on a Nespresso and are used to the simplicity of pushing a button to get your cup right when you wake up, any snags in the process are magnified. Nespresso machines suddenly stopping or springing a leak are two of the common complaints customers have with the company. So, when a piece of your Nespresso machine breaks, where do you turn to fix it? Multiple vendors sell replacement parts — from the company itself, to third party sites such as eBay and Amazon, you have choices.

One of the best places to find replacement parts is the manufacturer, since the part is more likely to work. Then the question is: Who made your Nespresso machine? Breville and De'Longhi both make machines licensed in Nespresso's system, as does Nespresso itself. If your machine was made by either Breville or DeLonghi, you can find replacement parts on the companies' websites. Breville has them under the "Support" tab. Select "Find Parts" and then "Nespresso Machines." De'Longhi has the pieces on a separate website devoted to spare parts. If your machine was made by Nespresso, you need to call Nespresso for (at least in the U.S., in some countries you can order more parts online).