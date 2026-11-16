4 Betty Crocker Cake Mixes Every Chocolate Lover Should Try
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For many chocolate lovers, chocolate cake is the ultimate dessert — it's decadent, rich, and irresistible. Ideally, when you're craving this dessert, you'll be able to make a chocolate cake from scratch. But when you don't have time, energy, or ingredients to start from scratch, then it pays to have a high-quality cake mix stocked in your pantry.
When it comes to cake mix brands, you can't go wrong with Betty Crocker, which is a classic — and it just so happened to be the winner of a survey we conducted on customers' favorite cake mixes. As a bonus, Betty Crocker has quite a few different types of chocolate cake mixes to choose from. So, if you're particular about your chocolate cake, Betty Crocker has you covered — maybe you like it super fudgy, or maybe you need it as chocolatey as possible. This list includes a simple milk chocolate cake mix, as well as a chocolate fudge variation, and more. Plus, each of these has high customer ratings on sites like Target and Walmart, so your taste buds will likely agree that they were worth spending money on.
After reading through this list, you may just want to buy all five (which wouldn't be such a bad thing since there are uses for a Betty Crocker cake mix you might not know about beyond cake or cupcakes). Whether you decide to go out and buy just one of these cake mixes or all five, one thing is for sure: You'll soon be craving a slice of decadent, delicious chocolate cake.
Betty Crocker Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge
This will certainly catch the attention of all chocolate lovers, thanks to the "triple chocolate" in the title. This mix is made with pudding, which contributes to its rich flavor and moist texture. The only work required on your end is to add vegetable oil, eggs, and water — as well as, of course, spreading on a chocolate frosting to finish the dessert. You can always opt for a pre-made frosting or, if you're feeling up to it, you can make our chocolate buttercream icing.
Buy the Betty Crocker Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix from Walmart for $2.13.
Betty Crocker Favorites Super Moist, Milk Chocolate
Sometimes you just want a simple, tasty, milk chocolate cake — and Betty Crocker has you covered. This one is ultra-moist and super flavorful, with little effort required on your end (again, you just need to add oil, eggs, and water). One reviewer on the Walmart website called this a "rich, velvety chocolate cake that melts in your mouth with every bite." And if you feel like making this cake a bit more unique and interesting, try topping it with mocha buttercream frosting.
Buy the Better Crocker milk chocolate cake mix from Walmart for $1.94.
Betty Crocker Delights Super Moist, German Chocolate
For anyone unfamiliar, German chocolate cake is chocolate sponge cake topped with a pecan and coconut frosting made with evaporated milk and egg yolks. This mix will give you a deliciously moist cake, but it doesn't come with the frosting, which is crucial to the dessert. You can choose to make it yourself (and you can use our recipe for a classic German chocolate cake, skipping the cake part) or buy one (Betty Crocker itself even has its own pre-made coconut-pecan frosting).
Buy the Betty Crocker German Chocolate cake mix from Walmart for $2.13.
Betty Crocker Favorites Super Moist, Chocolate Fudge
Finally, we have a mix for those of you who prefer your chocolate cake super fudgy. One Walmart reviewer wrote, "This mix makes such a rich, moist, delicious, fluffy cake." And another reviewer declared it "the best chocolate cake ever." If you love a fudgy cake, then you may just agree that this is the best chocolate cake out there, but regardless, you can rely on this mix for a rich and decadent cake that will taste close to homemade.
Buy the Betty Crocker chocolate fudge cake mix from Walmart for $1.94.