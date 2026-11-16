We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many chocolate lovers, chocolate cake is the ultimate dessert — it's decadent, rich, and irresistible. Ideally, when you're craving this dessert, you'll be able to make a chocolate cake from scratch. But when you don't have time, energy, or ingredients to start from scratch, then it pays to have a high-quality cake mix stocked in your pantry.

When it comes to cake mix brands, you can't go wrong with Betty Crocker, which is a classic — and it just so happened to be the winner of a survey we conducted on customers' favorite cake mixes. As a bonus, Betty Crocker has quite a few different types of chocolate cake mixes to choose from. So, if you're particular about your chocolate cake, Betty Crocker has you covered — maybe you like it super fudgy, or maybe you need it as chocolatey as possible. This list includes a simple milk chocolate cake mix, as well as a chocolate fudge variation, and more. Plus, each of these has high customer ratings on sites like Target and Walmart, so your taste buds will likely agree that they were worth spending money on.

After reading through this list, you may just want to buy all five (which wouldn't be such a bad thing since there are uses for a Betty Crocker cake mix you might not know about beyond cake or cupcakes). Whether you decide to go out and buy just one of these cake mixes or all five, one thing is for sure: You'll soon be craving a slice of decadent, delicious chocolate cake.