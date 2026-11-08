6 High-End Coffee Makers To Look For At Costco

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If you're serious about your morning coffee, then it may be worth it to invest in a high-end coffee machine. You can be sure that you're making the best brew possible, and a fancier machine may have features that allow you to up your coffee game, making it easier for you to become an expert home barista. (And while you're working on your coffee-making skills, be sure to check out our tips for the best at-home brew, which come straight from a professional barista, as well as our list of some of the best coffee recipes).

If you have a Costco membership, then you'll be delighted to know that the wholesale club chain has a nice selection of high-end coffee makers for you to choose from. To help you sort through your options, we've put together this list of some of the best machines available. Of course, these coffee makers are on the pricier side, so this list is great for anyone who is looking to splurge. Read on to see which one catches your eye, and be sure to also check out the Costco Kirkland buys that will take your coffee to the next level.