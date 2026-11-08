6 High-End Coffee Makers To Look For At Costco
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If you're serious about your morning coffee, then it may be worth it to invest in a high-end coffee machine. You can be sure that you're making the best brew possible, and a fancier machine may have features that allow you to up your coffee game, making it easier for you to become an expert home barista. (And while you're working on your coffee-making skills, be sure to check out our tips for the best at-home brew, which come straight from a professional barista, as well as our list of some of the best coffee recipes).
If you have a Costco membership, then you'll be delighted to know that the wholesale club chain has a nice selection of high-end coffee makers for you to choose from. To help you sort through your options, we've put together this list of some of the best machines available. Of course, these coffee makers are on the pricier side, so this list is great for anyone who is looking to splurge. Read on to see which one catches your eye, and be sure to also check out the Costco Kirkland buys that will take your coffee to the next level.
Bosch Series 10 Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine
The Bosch Series 10 Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine has just about every feature you could need. There's a 6.8-inch full color touchscreen, making it super easy for you to navigate the machine and make your selections. It comes preset with 41 beverages, including lattes, cold brew, and other coffee recipes. Also, you can make up to 10 profiles, so the people in your household to set up their favorites. It also has two built-in ceramic grinders, two bean containers, and optimization for specific types of beans.
Buy the Bosch Series 10 Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine from Costco for $2,999.99.
De'Longhi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
The De'Longhi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Espresso Machine also uses a touchscreen, where you can select from 24 different beverages. There's a built-in grinder and an automated milk frother, both of which will help make your morning coffee routine as seamless as possible. It also has a somewhat compact design, given the fact that this machine has as many features as it does.
Buy the De'Longhi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Espresso Machine from Costco for $1,199.99.
Philips 4400 Full Auto Coffee and Espresso Machine (with LatteGo Milk Frother)
The Philips 4400 Full Auto Coffee and Espresso Machine – which includes the LatteGo milk frother — has 12 presets, both hot and iced. This machine can whip up espresso, black coffee, cappuccino, ristretto, americano, iced coffee, and more. The LatteGo milk frothing system ensures that the froth is super silky. This machine will definitely help you achieve café-quality beverages without having to learn a super complicated machine.
Buy the Philips 4400 Full Auto Coffee and Espresso Machine (with LatteGo Milk Frother) from Costco for $999.99.
Midea 10-in-1 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
For a fancy machine on the cheaper side of the high-end spectrum, try the Midea 10-in-1 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine. It has eight preset drinks to choose from, along with plain hot water and milk foam, which are easily available for you to select on the touchscreen. There's a built-in grinder, but you can also choose to use pre-ground coffee. Finally, the machine comes with a complete care kit, so you're all set for future maintenance needs.
Buy the Midea 10-in-1 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine from Costco for $499.99.
Bosch 500 Series Fully Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine
Next, we have the Bosch 500 Series Fully Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine. This one is significantly cheaper than the other Bosch option, so it may be more in your budget. However, despite its lower price, there are still plenty of fantastic features. It has 10 drink options, including a full coffee pot. There's an easy-to-use touchscreen, temperature customization, and the ability to brew two cups at once.
Buy the Bosch 500 Series Fully Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine from Costco for $799.97.
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Machine with Frother
For the last product on this list, we have another option from De'Longhi. This one — the Magnifica Evo — has a handful of preset recipes, including espresso, brewed coffee, americano, and iced coffee. Additionally, it has a built-in grinder with 13 settings, as well as a milk frother. This one is much cheaper than the other De'Longhi option on this list, so it's a good pick for anyone who wants to stick to this brand but has a lower budget.
Buy the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Machine with Frother from Costco for $649.99.