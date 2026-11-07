Cook The Crispiest Hash Browns On Your Blackstone Griddle With This Tip

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and what better way to break your fast than by enjoying a golden brown and crispy diner-style hash brown? These pucks of shredded potato, when fried to perfection, make the best accompaniment to a plate of fried eggs, and perhaps a strip of bacon or even a link or two of your favorite breakfast sausage. But cultivating the right cooking technique with these breakfast spuds is essential. Just one wrong move, and you may end up with an oily, sodden mess. We've found that secret to cooking the crispiest hash browns on your Blackstone griddle (or any other pan or griddle, for that matter) lies in not flipping them prematurely.

In order to get that perfect crisp browning, avoid touching your hash browns as they cook. It may be tempting to flip them often to check on the progress if you're hungry, but doing that too soon means that the surface of your hash browns won't have enough time directly exposed to heat. Without extended exposure to the hot surface, they will not properly undergo the Maillard reaction — where the surface moisture evaporates and the proteins and sugars in the potato react to form a golden brown crust.

While lifting them up a bit and sneaking a quick peek every now and then (after the first 12 minutes or so) won't hurt, it's best not to flip them until they've properly formed that crust. And definitely avoid messing with them if they stick to the cooking surface — they'll release eventually once a crust forms, so just remain patient. We promise it will be worth it!