Do Blackstone Griddles Come Pre-Seasoned?

Blackstone released this pre-seasoned griddle in the summer of 2026. It has two bonded layers of seasoning. And Reddit users seem to be loving it. One Redditor shared, "I just picked one up this past weekend. It was ready to cook on." While another member of the online community wrote, "Still requires seasoning. A spray on 'pre-season' is not a true cooked seasoning. That said, it is way easier to season now and can be done quickly."

But not so fast. According to a YouTuber known as the Flat Top King, you can get right to cooking. He revealed, "... we made bacon, pancakes, and eggs — all without doing a single layer of seasoning first." However, he also notes that when he made the bacon, a few strips stuck to the griddle. Maybe you do need to treat it like a cast-iron skillet and season it. Still, one commenter noted, "You know that Blackstone is now owned by Weber, right? It's probably not a coincidence that suddenly they are made better." That's a fair point. Weber, which has sold pre-seasoned griddles for some time, entered a business combination in May 2025.

If you do plan on buying a Blackstone Omnivore, be aware that it isn't cheap. If you buy from Blackstone, a 28-inch XL griddle with hood will run you about $449. That said, it is cheaper than the Weber version, which will run you close to $700.