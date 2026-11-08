Do Blackstone Griddles Come Pre-Seasoned?
Football tailgating or backyard barbecues are better with a Blackstone griddle. If you are unfamiliar, a Blackstone griddle is a large outdoor cooking appliance with a long, flat cooking surface. It is made mostly of steel with a powder-coated black steel frame. For an even heat, it features a thick, cold-rolled steel cooktop. It's great for making everything from those perfect burgers for the Fourth of July to fluffy pancakes. But if you are considering adding one to your cooking equipment, you may wonder if it comes pre-seasoned, and the answer is that it depends on the model.
For example, the Blackstone Omnivore Blackout griddle plate comes pre-seasoned, meaning you don't need to apply several coats of oil to the surface to create a shiny, stick-resistant coating that deepens the flavor of the foods you cook on it while making it more durable. Simply wash and dry it, but do not use soap on your Blackstone griddle; oil it; heat it up; and cook. Seems easy, right? However, that's not always been the case with this brand. The Omnivore Blackout griddle is fairly new.
What you need to know
Blackstone released this pre-seasoned griddle in the summer of 2026. It has two bonded layers of seasoning. And Reddit users seem to be loving it. One Redditor shared, "I just picked one up this past weekend. It was ready to cook on." While another member of the online community wrote, "Still requires seasoning. A spray on 'pre-season' is not a true cooked seasoning. That said, it is way easier to season now and can be done quickly."
But not so fast. According to a YouTuber known as the Flat Top King, you can get right to cooking. He revealed, "... we made bacon, pancakes, and eggs — all without doing a single layer of seasoning first." However, he also notes that when he made the bacon, a few strips stuck to the griddle. Maybe you do need to treat it like a cast-iron skillet and season it. Still, one commenter noted, "You know that Blackstone is now owned by Weber, right? It's probably not a coincidence that suddenly they are made better." That's a fair point. Weber, which has sold pre-seasoned griddles for some time, entered a business combination in May 2025.
If you do plan on buying a Blackstone Omnivore, be aware that it isn't cheap. If you buy from Blackstone, a 28-inch XL griddle with hood will run you about $449. That said, it is cheaper than the Weber version, which will run you close to $700.