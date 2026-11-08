Visiting your favorite coffee shop on the way to work or while running errands can add up․ For example, five $5 coffees a week can cost you $25․ However, there is a way you can save money on your favorite coffee while still enjoying it daily․ You can make coffee at home․ In fact, in a 2026 Drive Research survey, 31% of coffee drinkers reported that they drink more coffee at home for economic reasons․

Creating a coffee bar in your home can give you storage space for coffee-related items․ Ways to add a coffee bar include using storage space on countertops or utilizing other furniture, such as a cabinet or cart․ Accessories are also available to help you organize your coffee bar countertop space. However, buying supplies for a home coffee bar can be costly, especially for higher-end products beyond basic coffee cups․ Buying them at secondhand stores is one way to find less-expensive coffee bar essentials․

You might be surprised at some coffee bar items you can buy at thrift stores, which can be mixed and matched to create a coordinated coffee bar in your kitchen․ These are six items you can find at your local thrift store to complete your coffee bar․