6 Coffee Bar Must-Haves To Look For At Thrift Stores
Visiting your favorite coffee shop on the way to work or while running errands can add up․ For example, five $5 coffees a week can cost you $25․ However, there is a way you can save money on your favorite coffee while still enjoying it daily․ You can make coffee at home․ In fact, in a 2026 Drive Research survey, 31% of coffee drinkers reported that they drink more coffee at home for economic reasons․
Creating a coffee bar in your home can give you storage space for coffee-related items․ Ways to add a coffee bar include using storage space on countertops or utilizing other furniture, such as a cabinet or cart․ Accessories are also available to help you organize your coffee bar countertop space. However, buying supplies for a home coffee bar can be costly, especially for higher-end products beyond basic coffee cups․ Buying them at secondhand stores is one way to find less-expensive coffee bar essentials․
You might be surprised at some coffee bar items you can buy at thrift stores, which can be mixed and matched to create a coordinated coffee bar in your kitchen․ These are six items you can find at your local thrift store to complete your coffee bar․
Cute mugs
Thrift stores often have inexpensive coffee mugs in vintage floral patterns and unique styles with cute sayings. One Goodwill customer bought Linda Stymeist mugs for $3․99 each. Carefully check used coffee mugs for chips, cracks, and other blemishes that would make them unusable․
Also, don't feel like you need to purchase a matching set․ Different patterns and colors can be appealing, especially when displayed on open shelves or racks․ Purchasing holiday-themed mugs and replacing them throughout the year is an inexpensive way to introduce new patterns․
French presses
If you enjoy strong coffee, you can find a French press secondhand․ French presses use a wire mesh to filter out coffee grounds․ Coffee grounds steep in hot water and are pressed with a plunger․ Tips for adjusting French-pressed coffee include changing the coffee-to-water ratio․
Before buying a used French press, check the glass for damage․ Make sure the plunger works correctly․ Look for coffee grounds and other damage on the mesh filter․ You may want to avoid buying a used French press if parts are missing or difficult to clean․
Coffee carafes
If you like to entertain friends and family by serving coffee, a carafe may serve your purposes․ Search secondhand stores for glass and stainless steel carafes․ Insulated carafes stay hot without a warming plate, unlike many glass carafes․ Choose a carafe to suit your tastes and other preferences․
Inspect the carafe for stains before buying․ Ensure an insulated carafe has a tight-fitting lid and a clean interior․ Don't purchase a carafe with a damaged seal or an odor that might be difficult to remove․
Glass canisters
Check the glassware section of thrift stores for matching canisters or older jars with interesting shapes and designs․ You can use these items to store coffee shop supplies like beans and sugar․ Smaller jars and containers can hold stirrers and individual packets of sugar․
Look for damage around the opening․ Inspect the fit of the lid, particularly if you plan to use the jar to store coffee beans․ Coffee beans retain their freshness longer in an airtight container․ Jars without lids or other closures are unsuitable for storing coffee beans․
Vintage stirring spoons
Look in the flatware section for items to use at a coffee station․ Antique floral and other ornately decorated spoons are available․ You don't need to purchase a full set of spoons․ Putting several types of spoons in a jar near your coffee cups can be cute and functional․
Inspect vintage spoons for damage and rust․ Some older spoons are silver-plated, and the plating can wear away, exposing the metal underneath. Thoroughly wash any purchased spoons before using them to stir coffee or other drinks․
Cream and sugar sets
Resale stores are good places to find creamers and sugar bowls․ Search for ceramic items that are brightly colored or have cute designs․ Buy creamers without sugar bowls and sugar bowls without creamers․ Mixed-and-matched items can give your coffee service a distinctive look․ However, be aware that antique pottery containers and other ceramic items may contain lead, especially those made before 1971, when the FDA began limiting lead in dinnerware.