The Ratio Tip For Setting Your French Press Coffee Up For Success

If you're taking your first tentative steps into the wonderful world of manual coffee making, take our advice — we think the humble French press is one of the best ways to brew coffee. Not only are these things easy to use, but they put so much control in your hands: The type of coffee you'd like to try, the length of the steep, the strength of the brew. Since all you're basically doing is adding ground coffee beans and hot water, letting it steep, and pushing down on a plunger, the first rule of the French press is to know the standard water-to-coffee ratio. Start with 1 part ground beans to 12 parts water, or 1 tablespoon coffee for every cup of water.

If you have pre-ground coffee, then you're off to the races. (Just ignore the directions on the back of the coffee bag.) However, if part of your bespoke brewing kit includes a coffee grinder along with your French press, set the grind to medium-coarse. This is the Goldilocks size for French press coffee grounds; they're not so espresso small that they clog up the filter but are large enough for optimal extraction. Put the desired amount of grounds into your French press, then heat your water. Bringing the water to a boil is perfectly fine if you only have a kettle. If you can control the water temperature, set it to 200 F or just below boiling.