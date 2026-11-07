The Worst Aldi Bakery Find Looks Better Than It Tastes

Aldi is the grocery store you go to for deals, without giving up on the quality of the food. The hyper-efficient store may not look like much on the inside with most of its products displayed in the boxes they're shipped in, but down those disheveled aisles are some real hidden snack gems. When it comes to the bakery department, we'd expect more of the same. To find out if our expectations lined up with reality, our reviewer tried 11 different Aldi bakery items and ranked them. The baked good that came in last looked great, but didn't quite live up to its promise: the birthday cake donut.

Our reviewer used their baking background to judge each item on its smell, taste, texture, and price. They tasted only the fresh baked goods, skipping anything frozen or boxed. In the end, nothing on the list offended our reviewer. This last-place item's ranking came down to a matter of taste. The reviewer found these donuts to be sickeningly sweet, with a glaze that overpowered the "soft, cakey" interior. The look and smell were spot on, ready to take you back to your childhood birthdays like the madeleine from Proust or the ratatouille from Remy the rat. If you have a sweet tooth that is hard to blow out, then this donut may be for you!