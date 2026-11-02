The Simple Kitchen Storage Find To Look For At Thrift Stores

Tracking down stoneware crocks at a thrift store shouldn't be hard, as they are such an emblem of traditional American household decor. And with the cottagecore aesthetic trending, they're everywhere. In fact, one lucky Redditor found a large one for $10. "After I test it for lead, I want to make pickles in it," they wrote. Another Reddit user found a collection of seven matching onion soup pots with lids and tiny chili oil pots for $11.

Before buying a crock at your local shop, consider a few things before snagging one off the shelf. First, ensure it's stoneware. Many ceramic crocks today are made in a variety of materials, but an authentic antique one will have that brown or gray orange peel-textured salt glaze and blue designs. Numbers indicating the capacity and nature-themed decorations are signs it's a true vintage stoneware crock piece. If you bring a flashlight, shine it along the edge to look for any marks or etchings, which can help confirm it's antique. Older crocks will also have chips, cracks, and discoloration.

Keep in mind that while you want antique pieces, lead and other metals are something to consider if you want to use it for food storage. Older ones were made with a lead-based glaze, and cracked ones can harbor bacteria. You can buy EPA-approved kits to test pottery for these, letting you know if your thrift store find can safely be used for food storage or is better off as a decorative kitchen item.