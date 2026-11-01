The Difference Between Spring Roll And Wonton Wrappers

Dishes like spring rolls and wonton soup are among the most ordered menu items from your favorite Asian restaurant. But if you've thought about putting down the takeout menu and instead making these appetizers at home, you may get confused about the differences between spring roll and wonton wrappers. Can they be used interchangeably, or will your recipe suffer from using the wrong wrapper? This guide is here to answer that.

For this comparison, we will focus on wheat-based spring roll wrappers — which are fried — rather than rice paper wrappers — which are typically rehydrated and then rolled with fillings and served fresh without cooking. Let's start with ingredients. Wonton and spring roll wrappers use similar ingredients: flour and water. Egg is often added to wonton wrapper dough as well, but spring roll wrappers are often made without them. These ingredients form a dough, which is rolled out and made into squares or circles. Spring roll wrappers are generally rolled thinner than wonton wrappers.

Once filled, spring roll wrappers are fried, whereas wontons can be fried, boiled, or steamed. Boiling or steaming a wonton made with a spring roll wrapper will not give you the correct results because the thinness of the wrapper will not hold up to those types of cooking methods and will become gummy instead of having a silky texture. Fried wonton wrappers also generally develop air bubbles, creating an egg roll-like texture instead of the thin, crispy, and light texture desired for a spring roll. Both dishes originated in China, but you can find various preparations across the globe as recipes have adapted to many cultures.