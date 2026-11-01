4 Fast Fast Food Joints That Expect You To Tip In 2026

On busy days, you may pop into your local fast food restaurant to grab a quick meal. Unlike a sit-down restaurant, you don't have someone bringing hot, plated food to your table. You may even have to go back to the counter and pick it up when it's ready. Yet, some fast food establishments still encourage tipping.

You already expect to tip a server at a sit-down establishment. The person comes to the table, takes your order, and makes sure everything is to your liking. Touchscreen ordering kiosks at fast food restaurants, on the other hand, mean customers sometimes add their own selections without speaking to an employee until they hand them their food. However, tipping options sometimes appear at checkout at counter-service restaurants like Starbucks, Shake Shack, Five Guys, and some Popeyes locations, while others place a tip jar in plain sight.

The pressure to tip isn't limited to fast food restaurants. A 2026 Pogo survey of over 100 fast food customers in the United States found that 59% of customers said that, when they dine out, they encountered tip prompts "often or almost every time." Respondents felt social pressure to give a tip, and 47% selected the lowest possible rating for how appropriate it was for companies to request a tip before the customer received their food. While some establishments are more likely to ask for tips than others, you can expect the request at these four fast food joints.