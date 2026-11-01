4 Fast Fast Food Joints That Expect You To Tip In 2026
On busy days, you may pop into your local fast food restaurant to grab a quick meal. Unlike a sit-down restaurant, you don't have someone bringing hot, plated food to your table. You may even have to go back to the counter and pick it up when it's ready. Yet, some fast food establishments still encourage tipping.
You already expect to tip a server at a sit-down establishment. The person comes to the table, takes your order, and makes sure everything is to your liking. Touchscreen ordering kiosks at fast food restaurants, on the other hand, mean customers sometimes add their own selections without speaking to an employee until they hand them their food. However, tipping options sometimes appear at checkout at counter-service restaurants like Starbucks, Shake Shack, Five Guys, and some Popeyes locations, while others place a tip jar in plain sight.
The pressure to tip isn't limited to fast food restaurants. A 2026 Pogo survey of over 100 fast food customers in the United States found that 59% of customers said that, when they dine out, they encountered tip prompts "often or almost every time." Respondents felt social pressure to give a tip, and 47% selected the lowest possible rating for how appropriate it was for companies to request a tip before the customer received their food. While some establishments are more likely to ask for tips than others, you can expect the request at these four fast food joints.
Starbucks
In April 2026, Starbucks announced that it had plans to add tipping options to its app, as well as digital scan and pay services in its stores. Card tipping options became available to some customers in July. As Starbucks has expanded the option, many customers have complained about tipping practices at counter-service restaurants. Starbucks stated customers aren't obligated to tip, but the prompts are there if they wish to.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack is another fast food chain that offers the option to tip at checkout․ In August 2026, an online video claiming that Shake Shack customers were penalized for not tipping went viral. According to Fast Company, Shake Shack representatives denied that customers were penalized for not tipping, and that this was a problem with the kiosk itself. Whether the issue was related to the lack of tip or not, customers are naturally frustrated, wondering how high tipping percentages might go.
Five Guys
You might encounter a Five Guys tip request if you order a burger and fries at one of the chain's locations․ Customers order and pick up food at the counter, and even typically remove their own dishes after eating․ The lack of direct service at many touchpoints raises the question of whether tipping is warranted at fast food establishments.
Popeyes
Popeyes joined the tipping debate in July 2026, when a customer in a Michigan mall discovered a tip request on a Popeyes self-ordering kiosk․ Tip options listed on the kiosk included 10% and 15%, as well as a field to enter other amounts or no tip. A company spokesperson said Popeyes is piloting a tipping plan at approximately 12 food court locations to help retain employees, but nationwide tipping isn't planned (via People)․